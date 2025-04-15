Introducing the Polaroid Flip: The ultimate point-and-shoot instant camera for an analog life

High quality shots every time thanks to a hyperfocal 4-lens system, sonar autofocus, Polaroid's most powerful flash and new 'scene analysis' feature that warns when photos will be over or underexposed.

Packed with iconic innovations from Polaroid's 80-year photography legacy, all in one easy-to-use, point-and-shoot instant camera.

Polaroid Flip invites you to swap digital experiences for analog ones. Because the best of life is analog - and the 8 pictures in a Polaroid Film pack will be cherished far more than 800 digital ones.

AMSTERDAM, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaroid unveils the Flip: A tech-packed instant camera for high-quality shots at the click of a button. With modern innovation hidden inside an iconic point-and-shoot design, the Polaroid Flip is the ultimate instant camera for an analog life. Featuring sonar autofocusing, a hyperfocal 4-lens system, Polaroid's most powerful flash and scene analysis (warning you when your shots are over or underexposed), you get high quality shots every time. Polaroid reignites real-life experiences and the Flip and invites you to step away from screens to capture unfiltered moments-lived, not lost in algorithms.

Tech-packed instant camera for sharper shots.

With a flippable lid for ultimate protection, the Polaroid Flip embodies 80 years of Polaroid innovation and iconic features. Flip is the best camera for everyone who wants to get great shots with ease.

Hyperfocal 4-Lens System for beautifully sharp shots : Four automatically selected sweet spots, depending on the distance to the subject (0.65m, 0.85m, 1.2m, 2.5m) that ensure sharper focus across photography styles.

: Four automatically selected sweet spots, depending on the distance to the subject (0.65m, 0.85m, 1.2m, 2.5m) that ensure sharper focus across photography styles. Sonar Autofocus ensures your subject is always in focus : Sonar waves to determine subject distance and select the right lens, for maximum focal clarity, delivering crisp focus - even in the dark.

: Sonar waves to determine subject distance and select the right lens, for maximum focal clarity, delivering crisp focus - even in the dark. Polaroid's most powerful flash for any lighting condition : Located in the Flip's 'lid,' this adaptive flash adjusts power based on subject distance, illuminating up to 4.5m away.

: Located in the Flip's 'lid,' this adaptive flash adjusts power based on subject distance, illuminating up to 4.5m away. Scene Analysis for well-exposed pictures, more often: Photographers receive an alert when the photo might be over or underexposed through the viewfinder LED, or when the subject is too close on the 'lid' display.

Instant photography over instant gratification.

Polaroid Flip is more than just a camera-it's an invitation to embrace real-life moments. In this hyper-digitized, constantly doomscrolling, high-anxiety age, the Polaroid Flip offers a way to connect with life's best moments - the real, tangible, analog ones; with eight pictures in a pack that will connect to life far more than 800 digital ones. Polaroid delivers a true analog experience: photos you can hold forever, not pixels lost in the cloud or forgotten on a phone. The Flip invites creators to simply live a life worth capturing, then click the Flip's iconic red shutter button.

Available from April 29

The Polaroid Flip will be available for €219 / $199,99 / £199,99 / CNY 1699, with early access for members starting April 15. It launches on polaroid.com on April 29 and in retailers from May 13. Compatible with Polaroid i-Type & 600 film, the Flip is USB-C rechargeable and comes with a neck strap. It connects to the Polaroid app via Bluetooth®, offering newly optimized manual settings through the app, allowing full remote control. Additional features include Double Exposure and a Self-Timer mode, giving creators even more creative freedom.

