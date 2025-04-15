Accelerated demand for infrastructure modernization modeling hyperscale architecture and AI-ready storage playing a pivotal role

Lightbits Labs (Lightbits®), the inventor of the NVMe® over TCP protocol offering next-gen software-defined storage for modern workloads, today announced record-breaking growth for Q1'25. This milestone reflects strong global demand for infrastructure modernization that models Cloud Operations enabled by high-performance block storage offering flexibility, reliability, and cost-efficiency at scale.

The breakout quarter for Lightbits, marked by a 4.8X increase in software sales and a 2.9X increase in average deal size, is fueled by a surge in new customers and strong customer loyalty, as evidenced by an impressive 2X YoY license increase. New account growth was particularly strong among financial services, service providers, and e-commerce organizations who require high-performance, low-latency at massive scale.

A strong standout use case for Lightbits was among AI Cloud service providers. Crusoe expanded its use of Lightbits to power high-performance, multi-petabyte-scale AI cloud services. Elastx implemented Lightbits to support secure, scalable, and sustainable OpenStack, Kubernetes, and AI cloud services. And cloud company Nebul uses Lightbits to underpin its high-performance, cost-efficient data platform for enterprise AI deployments.

"The quarter close marked significant progress financially and strategically," said Eran Kirzner, CEO and co-founder of Lightbits Labs. "Our growth is a direct result of the trust and value customers place in Lightbits' solutions, delivering unmatched performance and efficiency for modern applications in containerized and virtualized environments at scale. We now service Fortune 500 financial institutions, as well as some of the world's largest e-Commerce platforms and AI cloud companies."

Lightbits offers best-in-class software-defined storage that redefines performance and efficiency for open source environments like Kubernetes, KVM, OpenShift, and OpenStack, delivering the industry's best price/performance for AI/ML, analytics, and transactional workloads at scale. The storage software scales to hundreds of petabytes and delivers performance of up to 75 million IOPS and consistent sub-millisecond tail latency under a heavy load. The unique NVMe over TCP architecture utilizes resources more efficiently with less proprietary hardware, simplifying storage management and requiring 5X less hardware compared to Ceph Storage, which reduces energy consumption and satisfies sustainability strategies. To support mixed workload environments, a single Lightbits cluster provides multi-tenancy with Quality of Service capabilities to prevent resource hogging.

"Legacy storage infrastructure can and will impact application performance of data-driven environments. Thus, storage is fundamental and must be the first consideration of any modernization effort," said Matt Kimball, Vice President Principal Analyst at Moor Insights Strategy. "As more organizations shift to AI and real-time data workloads, the importance of flexible, disaggregated storage solutions becomes critical. Scale matters, and performant scale is even more important. Companies like Lightbits Labs deliver performance, scale, and cost savings realized by some of the largest organizations."

Lightbits Labs' success is further amplified by its growing global partner network, highlighted by several announcements last year:

Lightbits Labs joined the Mirantis Partner Program, providing scalable and resilient high-performance storage for Kubernetes

Lightbits Certified on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

"We're seeing a consistent pattern of engagement with customers finding that other software-defined storage can only accommodate low and middle-tier workloads. They adopt Lightbits for tier 1 workloads, and then we move downstream to their utility tier, as well. And customers seeking VMware alternatives like Lightbits for its seamless integrations with OpenShift and Kubernetes to enable their infrastructure modernization," added Rex Manseau, Chief Revenue Officer of Lightbits Labs. "The unmatched capabilities of Lightbits, combined with the compatibility with common orchestration environments, make it an ideal choice for organizations and service providers who are supporting diverse performance-sensitive workloads at scale to capitalize on rapidly expanding business opportunities."

Recently, the company's solutions and commitment to excellence were given industry recognition through many prestigious awards, including:

CRN's Storage 100

CRN's 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors

Data Breakthrough Award

SDC and Cloud Award

Lightbits also received analyst recognition from GigaOM, positioned as a Fast-Moving Leader for Primary Storage in their 2024 Primary Storage Report, further cementing its reputation in the market.

Looking ahead, Lightbits Labs is poised to expand its global install base, prioritizing key markets across the Americas and Europe, and other high-growth regions. With more new products and partnership announcements in the pipeline for later this year, the company continues to innovate and expand its footprint in the storage market and intensify its focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions for broader workload coverage.

In 2025, you can connect with Lightbits software-defined storage experts at these industry events: The Red Hat Summit, StackConf, and KubeCon.

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits) invented the NVMe over TCP protocol and offers best-in-class software-defined block storage that enables data center infrastructure modernization for organizations building a private or public cloud. Built from the ground up for low consistent latency, scalability, resiliency, and cost-efficiency, Lightbits software delivers the best price/performance for real-time analytics, transactional, and AI/ML workloads. Lightbits Labs is backed by enterprise technology leaders [Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, Lenovo, and Micron] and is on a mission to deliver the fastest and most cost-efficient data storage for performance-sensitive workloads at scale.

