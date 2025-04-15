Product and software veteran joins as Contentful expands AI and personalization capabilities and newly unveiled DXP vision

Contentful, a leading content platform trusted by more than 4,200 customers, today announced the appointment of Karl Rumelhart as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Rumelhart joins as Contentful unveils its next growth phase for modern digital experiences, including new AI and personalization capabilities and partnerships with best-in-class third-party solutions. Rumelhart's deep expertise in developing innovative and disruptive enterprise software will accelerate Contentful's mission to drive an industry shift from legacy monolithic content platforms to more flexible, future-fit digital experience platforms (DXP).

"Contentful pioneered the idea of composable content, a distinct advantage that positions us well in a future defined by AI-driven digital experiences," said Contentful CEO Karthik Rau. "Karl's extensive technology expertise, strategic acumen, and authentic leadership ensures that we'll continue to lead the industry in this next chapter. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

Rumelhart joins Contentful with more than two decades of software leadership, scaling startups and global companies. He spent nearly a decade at Gainsight as Chief Product Officer and President, leading a global team of over 500 across product, design, and engineering, as well as taking the company through its $1.1 billion acquisition by Vista Equity Partners. Prior to Gainsight, Rumelhart also led cloud and data management products at VMware during its hypergrowth phase and through its IPO. Most recently, he led product development, design, and partnerships as Chief Product Officer at Narvar, a post-purchase customer experience platform.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Contentful at such a pivotal moment," said Rumelhart. "The company already helped redefine content management once-and now is helping brands remain competitive as the world moves into the age of AI. I am truly excited to be part of the team and help our customers bring compelling digital experiences to life."

As CPO, Rumelhart will lead the company's global product strategy, including continued innovations in AI, as Contentful increases its investment in research and development by 20 percent year-on-year. Rumelhart is based in Palo Alto, Calif.

About Contentful

Contentful is a leading digital experience platform that helps modern businesses meet the growing demand for engaging, personalized content at scale. By blending composability with native AI capabilities, Contentful enables dynamic personalization, automated content delivery, and real-time experimentation, powering next-generation digital experiences across brands, regions, and channels for more than 4,200 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.contentful.com. Contentful, the Contentful logo, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Contentful Inc., Contentful GmbH and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

