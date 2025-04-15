Fogel & Potamianos LLP Honored With Ranking in Chambers Spotlight California 2025 Guide

Fogel & Potamianos LLP is pleased to announce its recognition in Chambers and Partners' prestigious Chambers Spotlight California 2025 guide as a leading law firm in the field of corporate law. This recognition highlights the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional expertise and personalized service to its clients.

Chambers and Partners, the renowned global authority on legal rankings, has long been recognized as a critical benchmark in the legal industry. As noted by The National Law Review, Chambers' rankings are "one of the legal industry's most prestigious rankings - and also the most notoriously difficult to crack." Being spotlighted in this exclusive guide underscores Fogel & Potamianos' reputation as a top-tier provider of legal services.

The Chambers Spotlight rankings celebrate a select group of firms that exemplify excellence, dedication to client success, and deep knowledge of key legal areas critical to businesses and individuals across California. Fogel & Potamianos stood out for its deep-rooted expertise in corporate law, exceptional talent, and its tailored approach to addressing the most complex legal challenges.

This year, the Chambers Spotlight guide ranked small to medium-sized law firms across California, spotlighting those firms with significant local expertise that play a vital role in supporting the state's businesses and communities. Chambers and Partners' rigorous selection process evaluated the firm's expertise, talent and success across key practice areas. Fogel & Potamianos was one of only three firms to be ranked in the Chambers Spotlight in all of Southern California for corporate law, further solidifying its standing as a leading legal powerhouse in the region.

Co-founders Jerome Fogel and Constantine Potamianos commented on the achievement, stating, "This is a tremendous recognition from Chambers and Partners and is a testament to our team and to the clients we have been fortunate to work with."

This achievement affirms Fogel & Potamianos' position as a trusted legal advisor, recognized for its exceptional capabilities in corporate law and its significant impact in California's legal landscape.

About Fogel & Potamianos LLP

Fogel & Potamianos LLP is a law firm composed of senior, experienced attorneys that are experts in their field. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA, (headquarters) and Austin, TX, with clients across the United States and abroad. The firm focuses its practice to Corporate Practice & Contracts, Patents & Intellectual Property, Mergers & Acquisitions, Fund Formation & Investment Support, General Counsel and Sports & Entertainment. Fogel & Potamianos LLP combines big-firm punch and expertise with the one-on-one care only a smaller firm can provide. We live by the golden rule, and we treat others and our clients the same way we want to be treated … with care, candor, responsiveness and respect.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Christina Lowe

Executive Director

Fogel & Potamianos LLP

Phone: (866) 268-2787 x105

Email: info@fpgeneralcounsel.com

Website: www.fpgeneralcounsel.com

SOURCE: Fogel & Potamianos LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire