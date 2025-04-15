11 Tribes Ventures Closes $46M Fund II to Transform Venture Capital With a Founder-First Approach

11 Tribes Ventures , a pioneering early-stage venture capital firm, announces the successful close of 11 Tribes Ventures Fund II - a $46 million fund - reinforcing its commitment to investing in both the growth of innovative companies and the resilience of their founders.

With a unique philosophy centered on both "capital and care," 11 Tribes goes beyond traditional investment models by fostering deep, personal relationships with founders from the very first call. Unlike conventional VCs that focus solely on financials, 11 Tribes dedicates the majority of their time in the initial meeting to understanding a founder's personal journey-where they come from, what they love, and what they are known for.

"Our belief is simple: If founders compromise on the pieces of life that make it most worth living-strong relationships, peace, and health-then they are putting existential risk on their company," said Mark Phillips, Founder & Managing Partner of 11 Tribes Ventures. "We invest in the whole human, not just their business."

With the successful deployment of Fund I , Fund II will allow 11 Tribes to step into a new role as the lead investor in a majority of the funding rounds. The fund will focus on businesses and founders that are pursuing profitability within their companies business model and comfortable seeking exit opportunities between $75M-$250M. The fund will be deeply focused on deploying the capital into resilient, growth-minded entrepreneurs building remarkably capital efficient businesses.

11 Tribes differentiates itself from traditional venture capital firms through:

Radical Relational Investment: Prioritizing founders as people first, ensuring alignment beyond financials.

The Handshake Agreement: While term sheet negotiations require extensive diligence, 11 Tribes puts the same emphasis on the human relationship in its investments.

Founder Resilience Commitment: 2% of invested capital is granted (non-dilutive)) to the founders of the 11 Tribes portfolio, supporting their growth through coaching, counseling, therapy, and organizational health.

"The founder is the most valuable asset of any company. We invest in people and fight for their 'founder outcome' as much as the 'business outcome' of the company itself" said Kristina Chapple, General Partner of 11 Tribes Ventures.

Over the next 36 months, 11 Tribes aims to support 30 portfolio companies, with nine already selected including: NuTrad, NQS, Legal Karma, Lease Up, GoNanas, Evercycle, Circadian Risk, Kidsy, and Alloy.

The fund seeks out companies that are not only scalable but also sustainable and durable, ensuring long-term success for both the business and its leadership.

To learn more, visit 11Tribes.vc

About 11 Tribes Ventures

11 Tribes Ventures is an early-stage investment firm that proactively invests into the resilience of entrepreneurs. We are radical in our allocation of resources to develop our founders, putting real dollars towards their mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Our approach is proving that healthy founders will lead to healthy returns without compromising mission or profitability.

By rejecting the status quo of dollars-driven, people-indifferent investing in lieu of an approach that centers around building businesses that are profitable and sustainable, we are changing the narrative of traditional venture from burnout to flourishing by redefining the ecosystem of support and the mindset of growth for each founder.

