DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud and SaaS Brass Announce Q1 2025 Spark100 Honorees, Spotlighting the Next Wave of SaaS Innovation

First cohort of the year celebrates early-stage momentum, bold execution, and industry-shaping ideas

DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for DevOps automation with built-in compliance, and SaaS Brass, a premier community for SaaS startup leaders, unveiled the Q1 2025 Spark100 honorees-a new class of rising SaaS startups transforming industries with innovation, grit, and exceptional growth. This announcement marks the first of four quarterly recognitions this year. See the full list of honorees here: https://duplocloud.com/spark100/

The Spark100 program shines a light on startups turning early traction into market-defining impact, selected based on recent funding milestones and meaningful contributions to the SaaS ecosystem.

Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud, said: "These companies represent the next wave of breakout SaaS innovation. They're solving complex problems with clarity and ambition-and doing it in ways that scale."

This quarter's honorees include game-changers in AI, automation, energy, biotech, and enterprise infrastructure. Here's a look several standout Spark100 startups to watch from Q1:

4Ldata - A startup enabling real-time AI coaching for sales teams during live meetings, transforming reps into high-performers with on-the-spot insights.

7AI - A startup leading the "agentic security" movement with AI-powered swarming agents that revolutionize cybersecurity operations.

BioSapien - A biotech innovator creating localized drug delivery systems for cancer treatment using 3D-printed, biodegradable patches.

Notice Ninja - An automation platform streamlining tax and compliance notice management for enterprises and accounting teams, turning manual processes into efficient, centralized workflows.

ScorePlay - An AI-based media asset management platform built for sports teams and organizations to organize, distribute, and monetize content at scale-making it easy to turn game footage into fan engagement.

Amanda Reineke, CEO & Co-Founder of Notice Ninja, Inc., said: "We're honored to be recognized as a 2025 Spark100 innovator. At Notice Ninja, we're transforming how tax and compliance teams manage notices-eliminating manual processes, reducing penalties, and creating visibility across organizations. This recognition fuels our mission to bring smart, scalable automation to an overlooked but critical space."

About Spark100

Sponsored by DuploCloud and SaaS Brass, the Spark100 program recognizes SaaS companies that have recently raised funding and delivered measurable impact in their industries. Winners are selected based on demonstrated growth, product momentum, and strategic innovation. Visit https://duplocloud.com/spark100/.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code DevOps Automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/.

About SaaS Brass

SaaS Brass fosters collaboration and growth for SaaS technical leaders through events, networking, and knowledge sharing. By connecting innovators across the industry, SaaS Brass drives meaningful progress for the SaaS ecosystem.

