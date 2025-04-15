Tharimmune Inc.: Tharimmune Strengthens Strategic Leadership with the Appointment of Vincent LoPriore to its Board of Directors

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel solutions in immunology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Vincent LoPriore, Founder of Gravitas Capital and Co-Founder of President Street Global, to its Board of Directors, increasing the size of the Board to seven Directors.

This appointment strengthens Tharimmune's strategic leadership and will support the company's next phase of growth and product development. It also underscores Tharimmune's commitment to enhancing its leadership team with experienced financial professionals as the company advances key clinical programs, deepens its licensing relationships and builds a pipeline for long-term, sustainable growth.

"On behalf of the Board, I'm delighted to welcome Vincent as our newest Director," said Randy Milby, Chairman of the Board. "His decades of experience in financial markets, investment strategy and business development, along with a broad network of industry relationships will be valuable as we advance our pipeline of cutting-edge immunotherapies. In addition, his focus on maximizing shareholder value at this important phase in our company's evolution is aligned with management's, while his proven track record in guiding companies through significant milestones supports our commitment to transforming patient care and accelerating innovation."

Mr. LoPriore brings to Tharimmune three decades of experience in finance and strategic leadership, most recently serving as a senior executive at Gravitas Capital, where he specialized in building and scaling healthcare and biotech portfolios. Mr. LoPriore has closed on over $150 million in investment funds he managed over the years and has also participated in investments into this space that sum to over $500 million. Throughout his career, Mr. LoPriore has advised numerous high-growth ventures on capital raising, international expansion and operational efficiencies.

"I'm honored to join the Tharimmune Board," said Mr. LoPriore. "The team is clearly committed to addressing unmet medical needs while building value for shareholders. Tharimmune's dedication to advancing breakthrough therapies complements my passion for supporting businesses that drive meaningful, positive impacts on patients' lives. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Directors and company professionals to drive success."

About Vincent LoPriore

Mr. LoPriore is a seasoned financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in investment banking, private placements and institutional capital markets. He began his career at Oppenheimer & Co. and subsequently held senior positions at Legg Mason, C.E. Unterberg Towbin and several boutique investment firms. At C.E. Unterberg Towbin, he served as a Partner and Co-Founder of the firm's Special Securities Group, where he led strategic capital transactions and helped close over $150 million in private placements for small- and micro-cap issuers.

He is the Founder and Investment Manager of Gravitas Capital LP, a hedge fund known for its strong historical performance that participated in Tharimmune's two most recent PIPE financings. Additionally, Mr. LoPriore is a licensed broker with President Street Global, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and a partner of the firm's holding company. He continues to advise growth-stage businesses on strategic capital raises and institutional investor engagement.

Mr. LoPriore is also involved in philanthropic initiatives including Race to Erase MS and Cure Addiction Now.

About Tharimmune, Inc.

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative therapies in immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its lead program, TH104, is being developed to treat chronic pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare autoimmune liver disease. The pipeline also includes TH023, an oral TNF-alpha inhibitor for autoimmune disorders, as well as early-stage multispecific biologics leveraging its proprietary EpiClick Technology.

In addition to novel drug candidates, Tharimmune is also focused on developing new delivery methods for well-established medications - with the goal of improving therapeutic efficacy and reducing side effects. The company holds a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc., granting access to next-generation antibody discovery platforms.

Tharimmune continues to position itself as a leader in patient-centered innovation while working to deliver long-term value for shareholders. For more information, visit: www.tharimmune.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the timing and design of Tharimmune's future Phase 2 trial, Tharimmune's strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "depends," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences, include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other periodic reports filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change; however, the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts

Tharimmune, Inc.

ir@tharimmune.com

Alliance Advisors IR

Tirth T. Patel

tpatel@allianceadvisors.com

212-201-6614

SOURCE: Tharimmune Inc.

