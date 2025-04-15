Xebra Brands Ltd: Xebra Brands Executes Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement to Launch CBD Product Line in the U.S.

Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra" or the "Company") (CSE:XBRA)(OTCQB:XBRAF)(FSE:9YC0), a leading innovator in the North American cannabis sector, is pleased to announce that building on its recently announced partnership with BSK Holdings, Xebra has executed a Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement dated April 14, 2025 with NF Skin and its fulfillment division, RT Fulfillment, one of BSK's leading partners. This partnership aims to accelerate the U.S. launch of Xebra's ELEMENTS CBD product line, leveraging NF Skin's expertise in custom formulation, manufacturing, and comprehensive fulfillment services.?

NF Skin, established in 2003, is renowned for its full-service capabilities in the beauty and wellness industry, specializing in private label CBD products. Their services encompass custom formulation, manufacturing, packaging, and branding, all conducted in GMP-certified U.S. facilities. RT Fulfillment, NF Skin's dedicated logistics arm, offers streamlined drop shipping, inventory management, and order fulfillment services to some of the industry's biggest st brands.

Under the agreement, NF Skin and RT Fulfillment will support Xebra in finalizing key formulations and product SKUs for the ELEMENTS line, which includes tinctures, topicals, gummies and wellness supplements. The collaboration will also handle all aspects of operational execution, from manufacturing and packaging to distribution and customer service.?

"Partnering with NF Skin and RT Fulfillment is a significant step in our strategy to establish a strong presence in the U.S. CBD market," said Rodrigo Gallardo, Interim-CEO of Xebra Brands. "Their comprehensive services and industry expertise will enable us to deliver high-quality, compliant products to consumers efficiently and effectively."?

This partnership aligns with Xebra's broader goal of diversifying the company's operations and launching products in the North American market. By leveraging NF Skin's robust infrastructure and logistics capabilities, Xebra is getting well-positioned to meet the growing demand for premium CBD products in the United States.

About NF Skin:

NF Skin is a leading private label manufacturer specializing in CBD-infused skincare, supplements, and wellness products. With over two decades of award winning experience , NF Skin offers end-to-end services, including custom formulation, manufacturing, packaging, and branding. https://nfskin.com/fulfillment/ , provides comprehensive fulfillment solutions, including inventory management, order processing, and distribution services, ensuring seamless delivery to customers nationwide.?

About Xebra Brands:

Xebra Brands Ltd. is a North American cannabis company focused on the development and commercialization of cannabis products. With operations in Mexico and Canada, Xebra holds exclusive rights to import, cultivate, manufacture, and sell cannabis products in Mexico. The Company's mission is to deliver innovative, high-quality cannabis products that meet the evolving needs of consumers.?

