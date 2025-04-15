DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 16. April (vorläufige Fassung)

=== *** 00:30 GB/Rio Tinto plc, Operation Report 1Q 01:10 US/Fed-Gouverneurin Cook, Rede bei Jahresempfang des Cal Alumni Club, Washington DC *** 04:00 CN/BIP 1Q PROGNOSE: +5,2% gg Vj zuvor: +5,4% gg Vj *** 06:30 SE/Nordea Bank Abp, Ergebnis 1Q 07:00 DE/Sartorius AG, Ergebnis 1Q (09:00 PK; 13:00 Analystenkonferenz) 07:00 NL/ABN Amro Holding NV, Pre close Bekanntmachung 1Q 08:00 NL/Heineken NV, Trading Update 1Q *** 08:00 GB/Verbraucherpreise März PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm/+2,7% gg Vj zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj Kern PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm/+3,4% gg Vj zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+3,5% gg Vj *** 10:00 EU/EZB, Leistungsbilanz Eurozone Februar *** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise März Eurozone PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj Vorabschätzung: +0,6% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+2,3% gg Vj Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak) PROGNOSE: +1,0% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj Vorabschätzung: +1,0% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj 11:30 DE/Auktion 0,00-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2052 (Volumen 1,0 Mrd EUR) Auktion 2,90-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2056 (Volumen 1,5 Mrd EUR) *** 13:00 US/Travelers Cos Inc, Ergebnis 1Q *** 13:00 US/MBA-Index (Market/Purchase/Refinance) - Zahl der Hypothekenanträge (Woche) 13:30 US/Abbott Laboratories, Ergebnis 1Q *** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz März PROGNOSE: +1,2% gg Vm zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm *** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung März Industrieproduktion PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm Kapazitätsauslastung PROGNOSE: 77,9% zuvor: 78,2% *** 15:45 CA/Bank of Canada, Ergebnisse des geldpolitischen Rats Overnight Rate PROGNOSE: 2,75% zuvor: 2,75% *** 16:00 US/United Airlines Holdings Inc, Ergebnis 1Q *** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Februar PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm *** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen Energy Information Administration (EIA) Vorwoche *** 18:00 US/Cleveland-Fed-Präsidentin Hammack, Rede bei Columbus Metropolitan Club Weekly Forum Event *** 19:30 US/Fed-Chairman Powell, Rede zum Wirtschaftsausblick im Economic Club of Chicago 22:10 US/Alcoa Inc, Ergebnis 1Q *** 22:30 AU/BHP Group Ltd, Operation Report 9 Monate *** - US/Dallas-Fed-Präsindentin Logan und Kansas-City-Präsident Schmid, Reden bei Global Perspectives Event *** - US/Japans Wirtschaftsminister Akazawa trifft US-Finanzminister Bessent und Handelsbeauftragten Greer - NO/Börsenhandel in Norwegen verkürzt ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

April 15, 2025 08:41 ET (12:41 GMT)

