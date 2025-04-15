HotelKey: G6 Hospitality Partners with PaymentKey to Simplify Payment Solutions Across Motel 6 and Studio 6 Properties

G6 Hospitality, the parent company of the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, announces a strategic partnership with PaymentKey, a specialized payment solutions offering by HotelKey, one of the hospitality industry's largest property management system providers. This collaboration brings PaymentKey's secure, fully integrated payment platform to G6's network of properties across the U.S. and Canada, helping franchisees simplify payment operations, reduce chargebacks, and deliver a seamless payment transaction experience.

Through this partnership, G6 properties will gain access to PaymentKey's integrated payment platform, which offers seamless card processing, consolidated settlement, chargeback, and reconciliation tools, and enhanced fraud protection. A single, cloud-based user-friendly dashboard will provide complete visibility into all payment activities and hotel operators can now manage all their payment activity in one place.

The PaymentKey solution will actively help fight chargebacks, with the dedicated team managing the process of claiming back disputed charges with a higher likelihood of success. The platform will help reconcile all card transactions associated with the hotel by meticulously tracking every step in the payment lifecycle, ensuring every penny reaches the owner's bank account.

For G6 hotel owners, this partnership brings in faster transactions, real-time visibility into payment activity, and improved guest satisfaction through quicker, more secure payment capture. PaymentKey's PCI- compliant technology also ensures the highest levels of data protection, giving both operators and guests peace of mind.

PaymentKey is an optional service for Franchisees. It is already live at select G6 properties. The PaymentKey team is working closely with G6 to ensure franchisees have the training tools and ongoing support they need to make the transition with confidence. This process is designed to ensure no service disruption for the franchisees. Franchisees will not need to take any active steps beyond potentially signing an addendum to activate this service.

Sonal Sinha, CEO - G6 Hospitality said that "G6 Hospitality selected PaymentKey as an important partner based on its deep expertise in hospitality payments, proven ability to scale across large property

networks. PaymentKey team understands the operational realities of hotels, and its platform is designed to remove complexity from the payment process so hotel operators can stay focused on guest service. By integrating with G6 systems, PaymentKey delivers an end-to-end solution that franchisees can trust. It offers enterprise-grade reliability, intuitive tools, and a dedicated support team that knows hospitality inside and out." "At PaymentKey, we're driven by the idea that payments should work for hoteliers-not against them," said Aditya Thyagarajan, Co-Founder & President at HotelKey. "We're thrilled to partner with G6 Hospitality to bring modern, secure, and efficient payment solutions to their franchisees. Together, we're creating a smarter financial foundation for thousands of hotel operators across North America." The partnership has already received positive feedback from G6 franchisees. Sam Patel, CEO of Natson Hotels, a G6 Franchisee commented, "Our Franchisees are thrilled about the partnership between G6 and PaymentKey. This collaboration represents a significant step forward for G6 Hospitality, aligning our commitment to operational excellence with PaymentKey's state-of-the-art payment technology." About PaymentKey Founded in 2015, HotelKey is a leading provider of cloud-based hospitality solutions, powering operations for over 20,000 contracted hotels and 1.25 million rooms worldwide. Designed specifically for the hotel industry, HotelKey's unified platform includes modules for Property Management, Central Reservations, Point of Sale, and Payments. PaymentKey, HotelKey's integrated payment solution, simplifies financial operations with secure processing, real-time reporting, and full compliance-all tailored for hotel workflows. Together, they deliver a seamless, end-to-end experience for owners, operators, and guests. Learn more at hotelkeyapp.com. About G6 Hospitality G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunity for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal. For more information, please visit http://www.g6hospitality.com/. For Media Inquiries, contact: Anupriya Malik - G6 Hospitality Email: anupriya.d@g6hospitality.com Anna Clark- Marketing Manager Email: anna.ckark@hotelkeyapp.com SOURCE: HotelKey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire