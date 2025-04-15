Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Specialty Medical Partners, We aim to establish Canada's most comprehensive outpatient specialty medical group, integrating all aspects of non-hospital-based specialty care., will be participating in the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on May 5 and 6 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Monday May 5, 2025 - Tuesday May 6, 2025 Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building

255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

Michael Black, CEO will be speaking at 3:00 PM ET ON Tuesday, May 6th. Interested parties can register to attend the conference here.

Members of Specialty Medical Partners management will also be taking meetings from interested investors throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and reach out to the team.

To register for the conference, please follow this link.

About Specialty Medical Partners

At Specialty Medical Partners, our mission is to deliver exceptional medical care through close collaboration with our practice partners and a deep commitment to serving our patients and communities. We strive to create a personalized, compassionate healthcare experience that prioritizes patient well-being and fosters a sense of connection, trust, and shared ownership among our team members.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

