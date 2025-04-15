Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQX: CYFRF) (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, "Sol Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem. On February 26, 2025, Sol Strategies entered into a definitive agreement with Pudgy Penguins-one of the most recognized brands in crypto, known for its toy line available in over 10,000 retailers, billions of online views, and a highly engaged global community-to launch a dedicated Solana validator in support of the PENGU ecosystem. This partnership is a continuation of Pudgy Penguins expansion into the Solana ecosystem and demonstrates the brand's commitment to securing the network.

The PENGU validator is now operational, providing secure, high-performance validation infrastructure as part of SOL Strategies' white-label validator program. This validator program enables select partners to participate in Solana's blockchain security while leveraging its high-speed, low-cost network.

"Partnering with Pudgy Penguins reflects a strong alignment between blockchain infrastructure and consumer-facing innovation," said Leah Wald, CEO of SOL Strategies. "As a widely recognized Web3 brand expands its presence on Solana, it underscores the evolving role of blockchain in supporting mainstream engagement. Through this validator partnership, SOL Strategies is helping connect well-established brands to the underlying infrastructure of the digital economy."

Pudgy Penguins has built a distinctive presence at the intersection of Web2 and Web3, with its toy line resonating across major retail platforms. This collaboration with SOL Strategies represents a step toward enabling Web3-native brands to engage with institutional-grade infrastructure and explore blockchain ecosystems beyond Ethereum.

"A big part of Pudgy Penguins vision is to build on and contribute to ecosystems that are aligned with our ethos of creating a simple and user-friendly crypto experience," said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins. "This mentality is why we chose to partner with SOL Strategies, one of the largest and fastest-growing validator operators, to run a Solana Validator for PENGU. Working alongside SOL Strategies allows us to build the Solana ecosystem uniquely and transparently. This is just the first of many initiatives where Pudgy Penguins is set to improve blockchain infrastructure and institutional involvement."

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQX: CYFRF) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is one of the most recognized brands in Web3 consumer innovation. It is the first major NFT project to enter traditional retail, with Pudgy Penguins toys available in Walmart and other leading stores. The brand continues to pioneer blockchain-integrated consumer experiences, bridging Web3 with mainstream adoption. Learn more at pudgypenguins.com.

