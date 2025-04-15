EcoFlow's new Stream series, its second-gen balcony solar plant, enables battery coordination and plug-and-play solar for distributed batteries, plus third-party microinverter coordination for its new battery. US-based EcoFlow has unveiled its Stream series, a second-generation balcony solar solution that replaces the company's previous PowerStream line with an enhanced battery integration promoting distributed batteries within a house and networking capabilities. The new battery-centric approach offers significant technical improvements including AI-powered coordination between multiple units ...

