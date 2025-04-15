CS Diagnostics Corp. is Entering into a $5 Million Loan Agreement with SAN ART CAPITAL SAS

Neuss, Germany: CS Diagnostics Corp. is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Intent from SAN ART CAPITAL SAS, a leading advisory and investment management firm based in Bogotá, Colombia for a proposed USD 5,000,000 (five million US dollars) equity loan to support the production and commercialization of CS Diagnostic Corp.'s assets and strategic developments.

The proposed financing outlined in a Letter of Intent issued by Carlos Arturo Marcucci Caceres, legal representative of SAN ART CAPITAL SAS in return of Series C Preferred Stock of CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB:CSDX). The strategic funding arrangement is intended to strengthen CS Diagnostics Corp.'s operational capabilities, drive growth, and scale its products CS - Protect Hydrogel and MEDUSA in global markets.

Strategic Purpose:

The intended use of funds will be allocated to support the commercial rollout of CS- Protect Hydrogel further R&D, operational expansions, and U.S. EPA approval for its Smart Disinfectant Product MEDUSA. The parties will proceed with final due diligence and definitive agreement negotiations with the goal of closing the transaction in the coming weeks.

Mohammad EsSayed, Vice President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp., commented:

"This funding agreement will mark a significant milestone in strengthening our financial foundation and aligning with a strategic financial capability. It will allow us to confidently advance through key regulatory stages and operates in several markets while preserving shareholder value and minimizing dilution."

About CS Diagnostics Corp (CSDX)

CS Diagnostics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development of cutting-edge diagnostics and therapeutic delivery technologies. Its flagship products, CS Protect-Hydrogel and MEDUSA are designed to meet critical unmet needs in patient care and environmental protection.

About SAN ART CAPITAL SAS



SAN ART CAPITAL SAS http://sanartcapital.com is a Colombia-based private investment firm supporting emerging companies across innovative sectors. The firm partners with high-potential ventures to provide strategic funding and long-term growth capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information please visit: https://csdcorp.us/ or email: media@csdcorp.us.

SOURCE: CS Diagnostics Corp.

