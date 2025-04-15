Introducing Ownia Collection: A New Era of Guilt-Free Luxury Travel

Redefining Sustainable Luxury with a Curated Global Portfolio of Eco-Conscious Hotels

In a world where travel often comes at the cost of the environment, Ownia Collection emerges as a transformative solution - bringing together exquisite design, heartfelt hospitality, and genuine sustainability. Founded by hospitality expert María Olazábal, Ownia is a handpicked collection of sustainable luxury hotels and resorts designed to inspire conscious travelers who want to explore the world without compromising the planet.

"After more than a decade in the industry, I realized that greenwashing was everywhere - and sustainable hotels were hard to find. I created Ownia so travelers wouldn't have to choose between luxury and responsibility," says María Olazábal, Founder & CEO of Ownia Collection. "Now more than ever, we need brands that drive real impact - and make it easy, beautiful, and deeply rewarding to travel consciously."

A Curated Collection of True Changemakers Ownia Collection is not a booking platform for just any "green" hotel. Each member property undergoes a rigorous evaluation process based on 12 measurable sustainability pillars , aligned with both the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs ) and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council ( GSTC ) criteria. These cover everything from water conservation and renewable energy to waste management, local community support, biodiversity protection, and cultural preservation.

The collection features award-winning properties like Nayara Resorts (Costa Rica), Soori Bali (Indonesia), Inkaterra (Peru), and Bucuti & Tara (Aruba) - consistently recognized as the best hotels in the world for their leadership in hospitality and sustainability by Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler and other leading travel publications.

Through this careful vetting process, Ownia Collection ensures guests can book confidently, knowing their stay contributes to something bigger than themselves.

The Power of Sustainable Travel The climate crisis has made it impossible to ignore the impact of our travel choices. The World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) latest Environmental & Social Research (ESR), presented at the 24th Global Summit in Perth, reveals that in 2023, travel and tourism accounted for 6.5% of all global emissions, a slight drop from its 7.8% peak in 2019.1 As the industry rebounds, ensuring sustainable growth is more critical than ever.

The tourism industry generates up to 8 million tons of plastic waste2 in our oceans every year - but Ownia Collection proves that hospitality can be part of the solution. By spotlighting the powerful sustainability practices of its member hotels - including the total elimination of single-use plastics - Ownia is setting a new standard for eco-luxury.

The impact of Ownia Collection speaks for itself: over 36,000 plastic bottles, 18,000 toiletry containers, and 10,000 straws are saved annually per hotel. That's 1 ton of plastic waste kept out of oceans and landfills each year per property - adding up to 48 tons across Ownia's 48 member hotels. Beyond the numbers, it means cleaner coastlines, fewer microplastics, and healthier marine ecosystems.

The Future of Travel

Ownia is more than a booking platform - it's a movement. The website is designed to be simple and inspiring, allowing travelers to confidently explore the world's most stunning sustainable hotels and book their next trip with exceptional personalized service. Whether the traveler seeks a romantic escape in the rainforest, a cultural retreat in Venice, or a barefoot luxury stay in the Maldives, Ownia brings the best of the world to their fingertips - guilt-free.

Own your footprint. Enjoy the Best Kind of Travel. Discover the world with Ownia.

About Ownia Collection

Ownia Collection is a handpicked selection of the world's most luxurious and sustainable hotels and resorts. From remote island escapes to cultural hideaways, each property offers exceptional comfort, thoughtful design, and meaningful impact. Every member hotel is carefully vetted through key sustainability and quality standards.

Ownia Collection makes conscious travel effortless, connecting travelers with exceptional hotels that align with their values. The platform simplifies the journey to conscious travel - without compromising style, comfort, or unforgettable moments.

For more information or reservations, visit owniacollection.com

