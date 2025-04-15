VORTO Announces Latest Additions to Advisory Board to Drive Adoption of AI Supply Chain Platform

Executives expand reach of AI-powered trucking platform to 3PL, Building Materials, CPG, Food, Packaging and Retail sectors

VORTO, a pioneer in autonomous supply chain technology, today announced the addition of eight accomplished executives to its Advisory Board. The appointments underscore VORTO's ongoing commitment to enhancing its leadership in AI-driven logistics and supply chain management.

"We are excited to continue expanding the use cases for our proprietary technology across multiple industries," said Priyesh Ranjan, CEO of VORTO. "To accelerate this journey, we are fortunate to be able to leverage the expertise and network of our Advisory Board who understand the value of incorporating AI to unleash efficiency in trucking logistics."

Bill Sandbrook is a recognized leader in the building materials, concrete and aggregates industries, having led U.S. Concrete as President & CEO from 2011 to 2020, where he also served as Chairman of the Board in the final two years of his tenure. Sandbrook currently serves on the Boards of Knife River Corporation, Comfort Systems USA and Andretti Acquisition Corp. His interest in AI extends to a board role at Dispute Resolution AI, an AI-powered dispute resolution platform.

Dave Snyder is a seasoned executive in the building materials space, having led strategic accounts and supply chain over a 20-year career at Builders FirstSource. Snyder previously managed national accounts at Georgia-Pacific. His deep knowledge of supply chain challenges in these industries will help VORTO to deliver solutions to these critical sectors.

George Willis is a seasoned logistics and operations executive with 36 years at UPS, where he retired as President of US Operations. At UPS, he managed global logistics operations and strategy across nine countries. Willis currently serves on the Boards of Vulcan Materials Company and J.M. Huber Corporation. His deep experience in operational excellence and logistics innovation positions him to provide strategic guidance to VORTO's go-to-market strategy.

James Metcalf is an accomplished leader with over 40 years of experience across the building products, automation and medical industries. He was most recently Chairman and CEO of Cornerstone Building Brands from 2018 until 2022. He currently serves on the Boards of Ferguson, Gibraltar Industries and LKQ. In addition to his deep experience within building products, his background in automation aligns with VORTO's autonomous supply chain platform.

Jose Barra is a C-suite executive with a distinguished record of leading cross-functional teams across industries and geographies. Barra's career includes leadership roles at The Home Depot, OPTUM and Target. He currently serves on the Board of KB Home. His expertise in strategy and fostering innovation will help drive the scaling of VORTO's supply chain platform.

Kelly Crouse is a seasoned executive in the food and beverage industry. Crouse recently retired as Chief Commercial Officer and Board member of C.H. Guenther & Son and previously served in leadership over a career that included more than a decade at The J.M. Smucker Company. His expertise in food and beverage will drive further penetration of VORTO's technology solutions across these industries.

Larry Goldstein is an experienced executive with over 35 years in the packaging industry. He led multiple divisions at Berry Global across two decades that spanned operations in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More recently, Goldstein was CEO of ABX, a manufacturer of packaging solutions for multiple industries. His deep understanding of supply chain for packaging companies will help drive adoption in this key sector.

Rick McDonald is the former Chief Supply Chain Officer for The Clorox Company, where he guided supply chain and global operations for more than three decades. He previously served as Board Advisor to the National Association of Manufacturers. McDonald brings experience in supply chain management and operational strategy, which will help VORTO optimize and enhance its AI-driven supply chain solutions.

"Each of these distinguished leaders brings a unique perspective and proven expertise essential to guiding VORTO's next phase of innovation and market leadership," Ranjan added. " Their contributions will be instrumental as we continue to redefine supply chain management through groundbreaking AI technology."

VORTO Advisory Board

These eight executives join VORTO's current Advisory Board members Albert Baladi, ex-Chief Executive Officer, Beam Suntory, Ramesh Chikkala, ex-SVP Global Supply Chain and ex-SVP Information Technology, Walmart, Pete Kraemer, ex-Chief Supply Chain Officer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Robert McCutcheon, ex-President, Conagra Brands, Wade Miquelon, ex-Chief Executive Officer, Jo-Ann Stores, Julio Nemeth, ex-Chief Product Supply Officer, Procter & Gamble, Bill Schultz, ex-President, Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada, Glenn Steinberg, Global Supply Chain & Operations Leader, Ernst & Young, Andy Walter, ex-SVP Information Technology and Global Shared Services, Procter & Gamble, and Laura Wilkin, ex-VP Global Supply Chain, Amazon.

About VORTO

VORTO is on a mission to increase sustainability and create more jobs by making supply chains more efficient across the entire value chain. Through powerful AI technology, VORTO's autonomous supply chain platform seeks to reduce carbon emissions caused by supply chain transportation, improve the lives of approximately 3.5 million truck drivers by better utilizing their time and create more jobs across all players in B2B transactions.

VORTO is facilitating a digital transformation in B2B supply chains by automating how we move, sell, and buy goods and eliminating the cognitive overload associated with other supply chain management technology. This technology automates data preparation, analysis, and decision making, and is used by Fortune 500 companies throughout North America and across multiple verticals.

Each year, VORTO's transformative approach to the supply chain saves users over $510 million and eliminated close to 160,000 tons of CO2 emissions by reducing inefficiencies.

VORTO was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Denver. For more information visit: https://vorto.ai.

Contact: info@vorto.ai

