XponentL Data Inc., a leading provider of Data AI services, today announced the acquisition of SmartBits, a leading Digital, Data AI consultancy in Switzerland. This strategic move expands XponentL's service offerings, strengthens its position in the growing Data AI market and expands its European footprint.

The acquisition complements XponentL's existing capabilities in data strategy and platform/software engineering. XponentL aims to enable its clients with AI-ready data, complementing its software partners with assets that drive value across Life Sciences, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Energy, Manufacturing, and Financial Services-forming a foundation for growth.

Bekim Kasumi, SmartBits CEO, had this to say about the acquisition, "I founded SmartBits in Switzerland 24 years ago to advance digital transformation. The acquisition by XponentL Data is an exciting opportunity to scale our expertise and expand our impact in Switzerland and across Europe. With XponentL's strong capabilities in AI and data, SmartBits is well-positioned to drive innovation and deliver greater value to our clients in this rapidly evolving space."

XponentL's CEO, Tom Johnstone, expressed similar thoughts on the synergies, "The acquisition of SmartBits will allow us to increase our reach in Europe and bolster our platform engineering capabilities."

The initial focus of the acquisition will be launching XponentL's Innovation Lab, which will focus on helping clients quickly prove hypotheses. "XponentL's Innovation Lab will be where we combine leading technology to solve our clients' most critical business opportunities. The team will take learnings from large technology companies where we'll utilize a golden path approach to drive innovation execution," said Matt Arellano, President of XponentL. The organizations will introduce industry-focused assets to the market over the next twelve months.

About XponentL Data Inc: https://xponentl.ai/

We specialize in delivering innovative Data AI driven solutions that empower organizations to harness their full potential. With unmatched expertise, a collaborative approach, and a focus on value-driven results, we simplify complex challenges to unlock strategic opportunities, making us the ideal partner for businesses seeking transformation and competitive advantages.

About SmartBits: https://smart-bits.ch

SmartBits is a management, consulting, and software development company specializing in innovative digital solutions for education and professional development. Established in 2003, SmartBits SH.P.K operates as the Kosovan branch of SmartBits GmbH, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

