Cascale: Travelogue: Listening and Learning in Pakistan With Artistic Milliners and Diamond Fabrics

In this latest blog, we go behind the scenes with Cascale's Senior Director of Manufacturer Membership, Alexandra Rieger, following her recent visit to Artistic Milliners and Diamond Fabrics - two manufacturers leading the way in sustainability and circularity - alongside Jeremy Lardeau, SVP of the Higg Index. Rieger shares insights on challenges facing manufacturers such as audit duplication to rising demands of environmental reporting but also highlights the opportunity and importance of engaging in constructive dialogue to tackle these challenges.

Read the full blog, titled: Travelogue: Listening and Learning in Pakistan with Artistic Milliners and Diamond Fabrics

