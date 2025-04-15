Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce approval of expenditures for an early summer 2025 diamond drilling program at the Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver-barite) project (100% interest) located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia, Canada. The Company is well positioned with working capital, is permitted (5 years, up to 60 drill holes) and anticipates commencement of drilling in the first week of June.

The Indy project is host to discoveries of near surface zinc-lead-silver and barite mineralization, typical of worldwide Sedex deposits. Only 129 Sedex deposits have been discovered globally, however, they account for more than 50% of the worlds zinc reserves and contribute about 25% of global zinc production. These deposits often include significant silver and critical minerals as by-products (USGS, 20161).

Indy - A Southern Analogue of the Prolific Selwyn Basin

Sedex deposits are only found in distinctive sedimentary rocks (basins) of specific ages in the geologic record. In 2024 the host rocks at Indy were correlated by age, rock type and mineralization to the renowned Selwyn Basin of the Yukon and Northeastern BC. The Selwyn Basin is an 1100 km long sedimentary belt hosting the world's second largest known accumulation of Sedex deposits and districts including several world-class deposits2.

The Indy project, located approximately 500 km south of the nearest known Selwyn Basin deposit, is particularly well located with respect to road, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure.

Focus on Discovery and Expansion of Near Surface Mineral Resources

Near surface mineralization (zinc-lead-silver) at the B-9 Zone, including intercepts up to 10.0% (zinc and lead) and 16.2 g/t silver over 9.9 m 3 , extends over 450 m and is open for expansion

, extends over 450 m and is open for expansion New high-contrast soil anomaly recently discovered 400 m east of the B-9 Zone supports the extension of B-9 mineralization 4

Additional large and unexplored targets are defined from 1100 line km of airborne geophysics, over 6000 soil samples and multiple years of detailed geology along a 11 km corridor known as the Main Trend

Extensive tenure covers 200 square km and a 30 km length of under-explored strata in central BC

Details of the drill program will be provided closer to the start of the program.

The Company is also pleased to announce Michael Westcott, Director, has been appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee.

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer at its Indy Sedex project (100%) in central British Columbia, Canada. The Company is exploring near surface zinc-lead-silver and barite mineralization discovered at Indy in a new, under-explored mineral region correlating to the prolific Selwyn Basin of northeastern BC and the Yukon. South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. Through its equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) and a 50% royalty interest (NSR) from any future production of indium mined at American West's West Desert project, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals and precious metals projects.

References

1. Emsbo, Poul, Seal, R.R., Breit, G.N., Diehl, S.F., and Shah, A.K., 2016, Sedimentary exhalative (sedex) zinc-lead-silver deposit model: U.S. Geological Survey Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070-N, 57 p., http://dx.doi.org/10.3133/sir20105070N.

2. See InZinc news release May 16, 2024 "InZinc Announces Key Correlations to One of the World's Most Prolific Zinc-Lead-Silver Belts, the Selwyn Basin, at the Indy Project in Central BC".

3. See InZinc news release August 27, 2024 "InZinc Continues to Advance New Large-Scale Sedex Zn-Pb-Ag Targets at Indy Project, Central BC".

4. See InZinc news release February 24, 2025 "InZinc Discovers New Anomaly Supporting Extension of Near Surface Mineralization at Indy Sedex Project, Central BC".

