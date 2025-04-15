Valsoft Corp: Valsoft Expands Healthcare Portfolio with the Acquisition of American Data

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of American Data, a pioneer in Electronic Health Record (EHR) software for the U.S. long-term care sector.

"American Data is a trusted leader in long-term care, with a best-in-class EHR platform and a team deeply committed to customer success," said Peter Blanchard, Portfolio VP at Valsoft. "We are proud to welcome them into the Valsoft family. Our mission is to ensure a seamless transition and continue building on their legacy of innovation and service excellence."

This acquisition deepens Valsoft's investment in healthcare technology, particularly in the senior and long-term care space-an area experiencing rapid growth driven by aging population trends. American Data joins Valsoft's expanding healthcare portfolio, which also includes Vocantas, a leader in complex shift management for healthcare providers.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our clients over the years," said John Ederer, President of American Data. "We are confident that Valsoft is the right partner to usher American Data into its next chapter, bringing fresh ideas to better meet our customers evolving needs."

As part of this next phase, Kara McDonald, a healthcare technology veteran with more than 25 years of experience in product strategy and customer success, will lead American Data's growth.

Valsoft's operating model centers on providing a permanent, stable home for software businesses, preserving their unique strengths while supporting growth through enhanced resources and operational expertise. American Data will continue to operate independently, maintaining its commitment to innovation, customer service, and excellence, now supported by increased resources, operational expertise, and long-term vision.

About American Data

For more than four decades, American Data has helped long-term care providers deliver better outcomes through its flagship solution, ECS (Electronic Chart System). ECS offers fully customizable electronic health records tailored to the specific workflows of senior care facilities. The platform integrates clinical, financial, and administrative capabilities to enable seamless communication, real-time decision-making, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.american-data.com.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Paralegal). American Data was represented by Reid J. Hazelton of von Briesen & Roper, s.c..

