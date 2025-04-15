The Vietnamese authorities released the feed-in tariff levels for ground-mounted and floating PV plants, with or without storage. Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has published the new feed-in tariffs for utility-scale solar plants. For projects without battery storage, the tariff will be VND 1,382. 7 ($0. 053)/kWh for the northern part of the country, VDN 1,107. 1/kWh for the central part, and VDN 1,012. 0/kWh for the southern region. For solar power plants relying on battery storage systems, the FiTs for the three regions will be VND 1,571. 98/kWh, VND 1,257. 05/kWh and VND 1,149. ...

