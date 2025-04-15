AM Best will join a panel discussion, as well as sponsor and exhibit, at the annual Dubai World Insurance Congress (DWIC), which will take place 28-30 April 2025, in Dubai.

On Monday, 28 April, Greg Carter, managing director, analytics, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, will take part in a panel discussion on the insurance protection gap in the Middle East-Africa-Southern Asia (MEASA) region. The session, titled, "MEASA Nat Cat: Closing the Protection Gap," will explore growth opportunities for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), as well as other potential developments such as government-led backstops and public-private partnerships. The session is scheduled for 10 a.m. GST.

AM Best is a silver sponsor of the 2025 Dubai World Insurance Congress, which will be held at Atlantis, The Palm. Also present at the event will be Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Vasilis Katsipis, general manager, MENA, South and Central Asia, along with Dr Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development (Africa) and communications EMEA. AM Best executives will be conducting scheduled bilateral meetings with industry stakeholders. Delegates interested in meeting with AM Best to understand more about its rating and assessment services, research and insurance insights, can schedule a meeting by contacting Bouchra Abou Nader at Bouchra.Abounader@ambest.com.

DWIC delegates can also drop in at Stand C in the Atlantis Ballroom to discuss Best's Credit Ratings and Best's Performance Assessments for DUAEs, as well as other AM Best insurance sector reports, data and analytic resources and rating services, relevant to the EMEA regions.

The DWIC, hosted by Global Reinsurance (GR) and the DIFC, offers a forum connecting the Middle East's (re)insurance markets with counterparts from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. For more information on the event, view the Dubai World Insurance Congress event page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

