Indoor 5G Market worth $46.66 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indoor 5G Market is expected to reach USD 46.66 billion by 2030 from USD 17.17 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 22.1 % during 2025-2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Indoor 5G Market"

430 - Tables

60 - Figures

350 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263694138

Scope of the Indoor 5G Market Report:

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered By Offering, Business Model, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Indoor 5G Market are Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), ZTE (China), CommScope (US), Corning (US), Comba Telecom (Hong Kong), AT&T (US), Airspan Network (US), Fujitsu (Japan), SOLiD (US), Dali Wireless (US), BTI Wireless (US), Sercomm (Taiwan), PCTEL (US), Huber+Suhner (Switzerland), Nextivity (US), JMA Wireless (US), Proptivity (Sweden), LitePoint, (US), ALCAN (Germany), Extenet Systems (US), LITEON Technology (Taiwan), Mavenir (US), Maven Wireless (Sweden), and Boingo Wireless (US).

The increased need for real-time situational awareness and emergency response in indoor environments to enhance public safety through 5G is a major driver, pushing governments and enterprises to adopt 5G to ensure faster, smarter, and more coordinated public safety solutions. Reliable indoor wireless coverage, especially for public safety, is an important catalyst for the Indoor 5G Market. In the past ten years, there has been a significant wave of legislation mandating minimum coverage requirements for public safety communication systems, in buildings, including high-rise buildings, tunnels, shopping malls, parking garages, and airports where emergency responders rely on communications to ensure the safety of the public. Public safety drives indoor 5G demand, especially in high-density and critical infrastructure locations like schools, hospitals, airports, and government spaces.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263694138

By offering, Small Cells segment is expected to hold highest growth rate during the forecast period.

A small cell is a low-power radio base station that is used to enhance capacity and coverage of mobile network. With over 80% of mobile data used indoors there is a considerable indoor 5G coverage gap and this leaves many users to deal with poor connection and inconsistent performance. In fact, less than 60% of users are satisfied with the indoor coverage and capacity which has become a real challenge for mobile network providers to meet the indoor demand. There is an urgent need for better solutions for indoor mobile networks. The need for consistent, high-capacity, and low-latency connectivity in dense indoor environments is the primary driver for small-cell deployment.

By service segment, integration & deployment services are expected to hold higher market share during the forecast period.

As the adoption of 5G technology expands, ensuring the smooth integration and deployment of networks is essential for delivering high-speed, reliable, and low-latency connectivity. Integration and deployment services include multi-vendor services and solutions for the network and its associated infrastructure Indoor 5G deployment and integration services focus on planning, implementation, and optimization to enhance coverage, network capacity, and performance. These services further help organizations integrate all their applications and systems on a common, dedicated network.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=263694138

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The region is expected to offer several growth opportunities during the forecasted period. The Indoor 5G Market in the Asia Pacific region is undergoing significant advancements and has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies. It is expected to record the highest CAGR in the Indoor 5G Market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific Indoor 5G Market is expanding exponentially due to extensive demand for seamless connectivity in buildings, across industries, driven by smartphones, loT devices, and various data-intensive applications requiring reliable wireless infrastructure indoors.

Top Key Companies in Indoor 5G Market:

The report profiles key players such as Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), ZTE (China), CommScope (US), Corning (US), Comba Telecom (Hong Kong), AT&T (US), and Airspan (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Transportation Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Wi-Fi Market - Global Forecast to 2029

6G Market - Global Forecast to 2035

5G Services Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates onIndoor 5G Companies andIndoor 5G Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indoor-5g-market-worth-46-66-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302428585.html