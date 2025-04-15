BCM One Launches Pure IP Chat, Powered by Clerk Chat

BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today the launch of Pure IP Chat, powered by Clerk Chat, which enables businesses to send and receive text messages directly within Microsoft Teams, Webex, and Zoom using existing business numbers with no number porting required.

The solution, which is available in the US and Canada, operates at the carrier level, so messaging traffic stays independent of voice services to ensure smooth operation without disrupting call routing. Pure IP Chat is built to strict data security requirements and supports compliance standards with 10DLC registration, opt-in/out mechanisms, and blacklist keyword protections. It also offers modern features to automate on-brand responses, scale messaging, initiate workflows, and deploy AI-driven customer engagement.

"This fully integrated solution bridges the messaging gap in unified communications platforms to deliver a compliant, enterprise-grade SMS experience," stated Diana Florea, Director of Product Management at BCM One. "This provides seamless, secure, and efficient enterprise messaging for customer engagement, internal communication, and service-based messaging."

"Through Clerk Chat's collaboration with BCM One, service providers can now offer a modern messaging solution-leveraging a channel with high open rates and empowering businesses to deliver personal, high-engagement experiences for customers," added Alexander Haque, CEO and co-founder of Clerk Chat.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading global provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services that IT leaders and resellers rely on to simplify the delivery of cloud-based voice and managed connectivity to power the critical network infrastructures of businesses globally. Serving over 20,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners and resellers, BCM One offers telecom solutions to small to enterprise level business via the following solutions: Enterprise Voice for MS Teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom; UCaaS; Global Managed Connectivity; SIP Trunking; Managed SD-WAN; Security; and Technology Expense Optimization. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

