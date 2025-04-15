InnVest Hotels and Tailos Robotics Partner to Elevate Hospitality With Smart Automation

InnVest Hotels, one of Canada's largest hotel owners and operators, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tailos Robotics, the Austin-based innovator in AI-powered cleaning solutions. Together, the companies are bringing smarter, more efficient, and people-first automation to InnVest's portfolio of properties.

Tailos Employee Training InnVest Hotel Employees with Rosie

A Tailos employee providing training to InnVest Hotel employees on how to use Rosie, the AI-powered commercial cleaning robot vacuum.

This collaboration reflects InnVest's deep commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences while supporting the team members who make them possible. As part of the partnership, Tailos' robotic vacuum, Rosie, will be deployed across multiple InnVest hotels throughout 2025.

The partnership follows an in-depth, two-year evaluation led by McLean Xavier, Chief Information Officer at InnVest Hotels. After testing multiple robotic solutions, InnVest selected Tailos as its preferred provider.

"Normally, an evaluation process takes a bit less than two years, but for us, we wanted to make certain that the partner we chose would be one that we could rely on when we needed them most," said McLean Xavier. "That means having access to the right person within the group with the right influence to deal with our challenges and respond to our changing needs."

"I found it very easy to interact and get responses from the Tailos team," Xavier added. "They have been very accommodating to our needs. It also helps when the team that you are working with stays within all project goals, which Tailos did."

By integrating Rosie into daily operations, InnVest expects to clean more than 80 million square feet of carpet in the next 12 months. Beyond efficiency, Rosie also helps reduce physical strain on housekeeping staff by automating repetitive vacuuming tasks-addressing a well-documented source of wrist injuries in the hospitality industry.

"Our partnership with InnVest Hotels exemplifies the powerful role robotics and AI can play in transforming hospitality operations-not merely from an efficiency standpoint but, importantly, by significantly improving employee well-being," stated Micah Estis Green, CEO at Tailos Robotics. "Rosie empowers housekeeping teams, enabling them to focus energy on activities that truly enhance guest experience."

Together, InnVest and Tailos are demonstrating how thoughtful automation can drive both operational excellence and employee care-proving that better guest experiences start with better support for the teams behind them.

For more information about InnVest Hotels, please visit innvesthotels.com .

To learn more about Tailos Robotics and Rosie, visit tailos.com .

Contact Information

Maxx Liebig

Digital Marketing Manager

maxx.liebig@tailos.com

SOURCE: Tailos

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire