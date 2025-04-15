Ascend Aesthetic Partners Announces 2025-2026 Fellowship Matches at Hedden, Gunn & Halka in Alabama and Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery in Florida

Ascend Aesthetic Partners, a national network of leading aesthetic surgeons, has announced its 2025-2026 fellowship matches-an initiative designed to advance the next generation of aesthetic specialists through immersive, practice-based training.

The 2026 Ascend fellows have been matched with two of the network's leading practices.

Hedden, Gunn & Halka Plastic Surgery of Birmingham, Alabama, welcomes Timothy Stoddard, M.D., from the Medical College of Wisconsin and Courtney Leonard, M.D., from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas. Dr. Stoddard and Dr. Leonard will be joining the practice in 2026. Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, welcomes Evan Childers, M.D., from Marshall University, who will join the practice in July 2026. These placements reflect Ascend's commitment to fostering talent at highly regarded aesthetic practices recognized for their excellence.

Both fellowship programs are endorsed by The Aesthetic Society and exemplify excellence in surgical quality standards and aesthetic medicine. Fellows gain hands-on experience through mentorship on both surgical techniques and the business aspects of aesthetic practice. The program also offers opportunities for independent clinical practice, monthly didactic sessions, and participation in research presented at The Aesthetic Society's Fellows Forum.

Introducing 2025 Fellows:

William Rifkin, M.D., will join Hedden, Gunn & Halka Plastic Surgery in July 2025. Dr. Rifkin completed a two-year plastic surgery research fellowship at NYU before earning his medical degree from New York University Grossman School of Medicine. He completed his residency at NYU Langone Health in New York, New York. He earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Tufts University. He specializes in facial aesthetics, body contouring, and reconstructive techniques.

Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery welcomes Aaron Jacobs, M.D., who is trained in both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. Dr. Jacobs is joining PVPS to expand his knowledge and hone his skills during his one-year aesthetic fellowship. He is a recent graduate of Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a Level 1 trauma center and regional burn center, where he gained extensive experience in reconstructive procedures and cosmetic surgery. Dr. Jacobs earned his medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and completed his residency at Lehigh Valley Hospital, where he was inducted into both the Gold Humanism Honor Society and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

"At Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery, we're excited to work alongside our fellows and mentor them during this pivotal year," said Christopher Bates, M.D., who oversees the fellowship program at PVPS.

What Current Fellows Are Saying About the Ascend Fellowship Program

"I am deeply honored to be part of the Ascend Fellowship Program and to work with the exceptional team at Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery," said Abby Threet, M.D. "Being able to collaborate with such a distinguished group of surgeons is invaluable to my growth as a surgeon and to the care I provide."

"Joining the fellowship program at Hedden, Gunn & Halka Plastic Surgery offers a unique opportunity to refine my skills while contributing to a team that values excellence in patient care," said Hannah England, M.D.

About Ascend Aesthetic Partners

Ascend Aesthetic Partners is a collaborative alliance of leading surgeons dedicated to redefining excellence in plastic surgery and aesthetic care. Through clinical leadership and strategic growth, Ascend provides comprehensive support to its network of surgeons. Ascend continues expanding its network of premier aesthetic practices across the nation and invites you to connect if you are interested in learning more. For more information about Ascend Aesthetic Partners and its services, visit AscendAestheticPartners.com.

For more information about the fellowship program, contact Beth Guerin, Director of Physician Recruitment and Engagement, at beth.guerin@ascendpsp.com.

