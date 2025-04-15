Rekortan Expands Partnership With Penn Relays to Become Presenting Sponsor of Coaches Expo

Secured by JMI Sports, the Partnership Enhances the Second Annual Coaches Expo, Presented by Rekortan, With New Experiences and Greater Opportunities for Track and Field Coaches

The Penn Relays - one of the most historic and prestigious track and field events in the world - is set to elevate its second annual Coaches Expo with an expanded partnership with Rekortan , a leader in track and field surface technology. Rekortan, the official track of the Penn Relays since 1988, will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the Coaches Expo at the Coach Dave Micahnik Fencing Center and take place all three days of the 129th Running of the Penn Relays, presented by Toyota, from April 24-26, 2025.

The Coaches Expo, presented by Rekortan, continues to be a marquee event within the track and field community, bringing together coaches from all levels of the sport. Held in conjunction with the Penn Relays, the Coaches Expo serves as an essential platform for networking and education. Athletes will also compete on a Rekortan track at Franklin Field, which features renewable and recycled materials.

"We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the Penn Relays and expand our involvement as the Presenting Sponsor of the Coaches Expo," said Tim Jordan, Vice President and General Manager at Rekortan. "This sponsorship represents an incredible opportunity to engage with the broader track and field community while showcasing the world-class performance of our track surfaces, which are designed for peak performance and durability. Trusted by athletes worldwide, our top-quality track surfaces ensure safety, comfort and optimal speed. We're paving the way for the future of track and field with our commitment to sustainability through biobased content in our track products, which recently earned USDA Certified Biobased Product labels."

A longtime Penn Relays partner, Rekortan has hosted the popular Coaches' Hospitality Suite for years. Now, the partnership expands to include the Coaches Expo, presented by Rekortan, creating a dynamic hub for coaches to connect, learn and experience Rekortan's cutting-edge track surfaces. As the Presenting Sponsor, Rekortan will feature extensive branding, a dedicated booth and interactive experiences. Coaches will also enjoy complimentary food and beverages while exploring the expo's offerings. Additionally, a speaker series with industry leaders will provide further opportunities for education and engagement.

"Rekortan has been a fantastic partner of the Penn Relays, and we are extremely proud to showcase their innovative track surface to thousands of competitors, coaches and fans at Franklin Field every April," said Scott Ward, Executive Director of the Penn Relays. "It is a continuous goal of ours to create or enhance entertainment and educational elements for Penn Relays participants and fans outside of the competition, and Rekortan's investment in the Coaches Expo provides that added value for attending coaches by implementing a speaker series and upgrading hospitality, which I believe will be very well received."

JMI Sports is the multimedia rights holder for the Penn Relays and operates locally as Penn Sports Properties. The team played a key role in facilitating Rekortan's expanded partnership, which aims to elevate the Coaches Expo into an even more valuable and engaging experience for track and field professionals. With expanded activations and interactive elements, the event continues to grow as a premier destination for coaching education and industry connection.

"Every April, the Penn Relays bring together over 17,000 athletes from professional, collegiate and high school levels, making it one of the largest gatherings of track and field coaches in the nation," said Kevin Wakefield, Vice President, Partnerships at Penn Sports Properties. "This partnership allows Rekortan to connect with a vast network of coaches and athletes, further cementing their commitment to the growth of track and field at all levels, and we are thrilled to have played a key role in facilitating this exciting collaboration."

For more information about the Penn Relays and Coaches Expo, visit pennrelays.com .

ABOUT REKORTAN

With the most Olympic records, Rekortan® has delivered quality, consistency, and record-breaking speed to global events, major championships, colleges, and schools, since its debut in 1969. Rekortan®'s quality is delivered through a fully integrated global supply chain, including ISO-certified manufacturing in the USA, Germany, and Australia, and installation crews around the world. Rekortan® tracks feature renewable and recycled materials and are USDA-certified. Rekortan® is available in North America through AstroTurf® Corporation and globally through Polytan® in EMEA and Asia Pacific. Rekortan® is the Official Track Sponsor for the 2025 Grand Slam Track season.

The AstroTurf® Corporation portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan ® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold ® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn ®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing. For more information, visit rekortan.com and polytan.com .

ABOUT PENN RELAYS

The Penn Relays is part of the Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania. The facilities are contained within a contiguous 24-acre footprint at the eastern end of campus, commonly thought to be one of the best athletics infrastructures among urban campuses, with assets such as Franklin Field, the Palestra, and Penn Park. The Penn Relays, the oldest and largest relay competition held in the U.S., typically attracts more than 15,000 competitors and 100,000 spectators each spring during the last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in April.

