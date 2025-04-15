Arthritis Foundation Launches Green Heart Fridays: A Nationwide Free Art Activation for Arthritis Awareness Month

May is Arthritis Awareness Month, and the Arthritis Foundation, the number one resource for arthritis resources and information, is introducing Green Heart Fridays. This nationwide free art activation is aimed at uniting and inspiring the arthritis community while raising awareness of arthritis, the nation's #1 cause of disability. Central to the campaign is the Green Heart - a powerful symbol of support, resilience and connection for the millions of people living with arthritis.

On Fridays during Arthritis Awareness Month, the Foundation invites the public to share its Green Heart on social media to raise awareness and solidarity for those living with arthritis. Additionally, the Foundation is partnering with local artists in 13 major cities across the U.S. to create free art inspired by the Green Heart. Each Friday, a unique piece of Green Heart art will be placed in a public space in each city for the community to discover and claim. The locations of these art drops will be announced in advance on the Arthritis Foundation's website and social media channels. People who find the artwork are encouraged to share photos on social media, further amplifying the campaign's reach using the hashtags GreenHeartFridays and ArthritisAwarenessMonth.

Featured Artists and Locations

The Green Heart Friday art drops will showcase the creativity of artists from across the country. These talented individuals have been selected to share the Green Heart with the public through unique art pieces placed in public spaces, inviting community members to engage with and discover the symbol of support and awareness:

Jonathan Paul Jackson (Houston, TX): Jonathan works across multiple mediums, including painting, sculpture and illustration. His art is heavily influenced by nature, and he strives to evoke the beauty and complexity of the natural world through his work. Although he has received formal art education, he is largely self-taught and values experimentation and exploration in his artistic process. Instagram: @jonathan_paul_jackson_art

Rene Clairin (New York City, NY): Rene is an artist who, alongside his wife, Natalie, co-founded Yuma York, a brand inspired by their Latino heritage and the vibrant surroundings of New York City. His artwork combines bold colors, organic shapes and imperfect lines to reflect the culture and life experiences that shape his work. Rene made the leap to full-time artistry in 2020 and has quickly built a following for his unique style. Instagram: @yumayork.nyc

Andrea Cira (Kansas City, MO): Andrea is a paper artist and illustrator from Mexico, known for creating intricate, dimensional works using cut paper. She blends her Mexican heritage with a modern, colorful aesthetic in her art, which has been featured in editorial, branding, and publishing projects. Andrea is passionate about using her craft to bring her cultural background to life in a way that is both personal and expressive. Instagram: @acirastudio

Stevie Shao (Seattle, WA): Stevie is an illustrator and muralist who draws heavily from her Chinese heritage, incorporating cultural motifs and nature into her work. Known for her bold and colorful art style, Stevie seamlessly blends traditional Chinese art with modern influences. She creates both large-scale murals and smaller works, aiming to connect with her audience through the beauty and vibrancy of her art. Instagram: @stepfrae

Viviana Matsuda (San Francisco, CA): Viviana is a Japanese/Mexican artist who specializes in handmade pottery and is known for creating pieces that combine traditional and modern techniques. Viviana's work is deeply influenced by her cultural heritage, and she uses her art to foster connection and self-expression. She owns a store called Emotion Potion, where she sells her pottery along with a selection of curated crafts and vintage items. Instagram: @mud.witch

Katrina Romulo (Los Angeles, CA): Katrina is a graphic designer who focuses on creating visual storytelling that enhances brand experiences. With a passion for design, she uses her social media platforms to share insights into her creative process and the stories behind her projects. Instagram: @edgykatrina

Lucinda Hinojos (Phoenix, AZ): Lucinda was the first Native American artist to be featured in the Super Bowl. Her bold, bright art centers on her Indigenous and Mexican heritage and she's recognized for her partnerships with Levi's in addition to the NFL. Instagram: @lamorena_art

Lulu Yueming Qu (San Diego, CA): Lulu is a Chinese artist who holds two master's degrees in fine arts. She blends traditional Chinese painting techniques with Western art forms to create unique and expressive pieces. Lulu's work reflects her passion for both cultures and she continuously explores ways to merge them in her creative process. Instagram: @qululululu

Alannah Tiller (San Antonio, TX): Alannah is a digital artist and muralist known for her bold and colorful imagery who has gained recognition in the local art scene and beyond. Alannah's collaborations with big brands like Warby Parker and Casetify have expanded her reach, and she continues to create striking, engaging art that reflects her energetic and vibrant style. Instagram: @alilscribble

Karen Anderson Singer (Atlanta, GA): Karen is an interactive artist based in Atlanta, best known for her colorful and whimsical "tiny doors" art installations, which she places throughout the city. Karen's work invites people to engage with art in an unexpected way, sparking curiosity and conversation. Her art often incorporates found materials and local surroundings, creating a sense of connection within her community. Instagram: @tinydoorsatl

Vanessa Garza (Chicago, IL): Vanessa, working under the brand "Studio Nez," is known for her playful and expressive art, especially her beloved cereal box characters. Her work spans a variety of mediums, including murals and digital art and celebrates the inner child in all of us. Vanessa's art has left a lasting impact on the urban landscape of Chicago, where her murals can be seen on local businesses and public spaces. Instagram: @studio_nez

Robin Davisson (Washington, DC): Robin is an abstract artist who transitioned from a successful career in science to pursue her passion for art. Now the owner of a thriving "un-gallery" in Georgetown, Robin's vibrant and textured abstract works reflect her scientific background, blending color and form in ways that evoke emotion and wonder. Instagram: @robindavissonart

Laurel Greenfield (Boston, MA): Laurel is a painter who draws inspiration from food and life, creating bright, joyful pieces that celebrate New England's food culture. Her paintings often incorporate vibrant colors and whimsical subjects, like lobsters and oysters. Laurel's art brings moments of joy into the homes of her collectors, and her Boston-themed prints are especially popular among locals. Instagram: @laurelgreenfieldart

Art Drop Locations

Green Heart-inspired artwork will be hidden in several public spaces across the U.S. on Fridays throughout May, offering the community an opportunity to discover and engage with these unique pieces. Notable locations for the art drops include Faneuil Hall in Boston, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, among others. The locations will be announced in advance on the Arthritis Foundation's website and social media channels, encouraging people to find and share photos of the artwork using the hashtags GreenHeartFridays and ArthritisAwarenessMonth.

"We are proud to partner with these talented artists to help spread awareness of arthritis in such a unique and creative way," said Steven Taylor, President and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation. "Green Heart Fridays is about more than just art; it's about support and showing that no one with arthritis has to face this journey alone. Through this initiative, we're inviting the public to join our movement in raising awareness and offering hope for all those living with arthritis."

Green Heart Fridays is a critical part of the Arthritis Foundation's mission to raise public awareness about arthritis and its profound impact on daily life. As the leading cause of disability in the U.S., arthritis affects nearly 60 million adults and hundreds of thousands of children and teens. The Foundation's efforts continue to focus on funding research for better treatments, supporting patients and caregivers, and advocating for policies that ensure better access to care and treatments.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. The Foundation's mission is to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure - uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to conquer arthritis, visit arthritis.org.?

