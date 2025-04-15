Momentum Welcomes Secher Security, Strengthening Global Cybersecurity and Networking Solutions

Momentum, a leading global managed services provider, today announced the successful close of its acquisition of Secher Security, a respected cybersecurity firm as one of the world first Cato Networks partners therefore with extensive knowledge into Cato solutions and next-generation threat protection. This strategic move further solidifies Momentum's mission to deliver robust, secure connectivity and managed services to customers in EMEA and beyond.

The acquisition of Secher Security follows Momentum's earlier acquisition of Horizon Telecom in early 2024, a key milestone in advancing its EMEA growth strategy. With Horizon Telecom, Momentum has already established a strong foundation in Western Europe, forming the basis of its EMEA operations. The addition of Denmark-based Secher Security now further strengthens Momentum's security capabilities worldwide.

"As we continue to broaden our presence in Europe and beyond, bringing Secher Security on board is a natural progression for Momentum," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO of Momentum. "Following the successful acquisition of Horizon Telecom, we are eager to deepen our footprint across EMEA and accelerate our efforts to support businesses throughout the region. Secher's proven track record and specialized security knowledge complement our existing portfolio, enabling us to deliver a truly comprehensive suite of networking and cybersecurity services to our growing global clientele."

With a global network infrastructure and a dedication to local, personalized service, Momentum has earned a reputation for excellence in connectivity, voice, and managed solutions for businesses seeking resilient global coverage. Building on its recent expansions across EMEA-most notably with the addition of Horizon Telecom in early 2024-Momentum remains committed to meeting customers where they do business, maintaining regional expertise, and delivering reliable, high-quality support.

Secher Security, led by Kristian Secher-Johnsen, brings a wealth of experience in advanced security methodologies, helping organizations fortify their digital defenses against emerging threats. Their expertise enhances Momentum's ability to respond proactively to global cybersecurity challenges, ensuring clients stay protected as they scale.

"I'm delighted to join the Momentum family," said Kristian Secher-Johnsen, CEO and Founder of Secher Security. "By combining our specialized security offerings with Momentum's expansive network reach, we can help organizations worldwide achieve unparalleled protection and peace of mind. Furthermore, it will strengthen our position in our primary market area (Ed. Nordic region of Europe), where we will be able to meet the demands and needs of even the largest companies in the region."

As a combined force, Momentum's innovative technology, Secher Security's specialized security knowledge, and Horizon's proven track record in local markets create a powerful synergy designed to benefit customers on a global scale.

Both Momentum and Secher Security are dedicated to ensuring a smooth integration, with day-to-day services continuing uninterrupted. Clients across Europe and the broader EMEA region can expect expanded resources, wider coverage, and enhanced capabilities to meet their evolving needs in today's rapidly shifting digital landscape.

