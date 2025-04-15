Analyst report recognizes ScienceLogic for its vision to transform IT operations through agentic AI and deliver autonomous outcomes.

ScienceLogic®, a leader in intelligent automation and observability, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025.

ScienceLogic is reshaping how organizations operate in a digital-first world helping IT teams evolve from reactive firefighting to intelligent, autonomous operations. With a focus on agentic AI and platform convergence, ScienceLogic is redefining what's possible in modern IT operations.

"Being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025 reinforces the product strategy we have been pursuing for the last several years," said Michael Nappi, chief product officer at ScienceLogic. "Our roadmap continues to focus on delivering self-learning systems that detect, analyze, and act without human intervention. We're building the agentic foundation for truly autonomous operations that scale with complexity and deliver real business outcomes."

According to Forrester's evaluation, "Clients seeking a unified AIOps platform that is centrally driven by automation and AI/ML capabilities to provide forward-looking insights, alerts, and recommended actions should choose ScienceLogic." The report also states that ScienceLogic excels in "anomaly and root cause detection and agentic AI capabilities" and notes that "pulling in telemetry from cloud, infrastructure, and connected devices is a strength that ScienceLogic leverages for superior intelligent and suggestive alerting."

Forrester's report notes that "customers are excited about the new architecture and predictive analytics that Skylar [AI] brings" and that "PowerPacks deliver flexibility and extensibility." The report also notes that SL1 is viewed by customers as "an automation platform that can be deployed within an hour with all its dashboards."

Our solutions and capabilities include:

The ScienceLogic AI Platform With its comprehensive observability, innovation, cost efficiency, and adoption, the platform provides broad visibility across private, public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments-offering the data-rich foundation needed to proactively prevent, detect, and mitigate developing incidents.

With its comprehensive observability, innovation, cost efficiency, and adoption, the platform provides broad visibility across private, public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments-offering the data-rich foundation needed to proactively prevent, detect, and mitigate developing incidents. Skylar Automated Root Cause Analysis : Skylar Automated Gen AI-infused RCA instantly analyzes application and environment logs to surface the origin of issues, distilling complex data into actionable insights with contextual log snippets, clear explanations, and prescriptive next steps-dramatically accelerating incident response.

: Skylar Automated Gen AI-infused RCA instantly analyzes application and environment logs to surface the origin of issues, distilling complex data into actionable insights with contextual log snippets, clear explanations, and prescriptive next steps-dramatically accelerating incident response. Skylar Analytics Skylar Analytics combines deep data exploration and visualization with unsupervised AI and ML-enabling teams to rapidly analyze critical and historical data to prevent issues before they occur, empowering businesses to make strategic decisions with speed and confidence.

Skylar Analytics combines deep data exploration and visualization with unsupervised AI and ML-enabling teams to rapidly analyze critical and historical data to prevent issues before they occur, empowering businesses to make strategic decisions with speed and confidence. Skylar Advisor ScienceLogic's advanced agentic roadmap, Skylar Advisor is designed to deliver context-rich insights, precise role-based predictions, and actionable recommendations-empowering customers to prevent and remediate issues, optimize resources, and innovate without constant human intervention.

"Being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025-and recognized for our vision-underscores how far we've come in helping customers shift from reactive to autonomous operations," said Dave Link, CEO and co-founder of ScienceLogic. "As complexity grows, our focus on agentic AI and platform convergence is transforming operational challenges into strategic advantage. I'm proud of our team for delivering innovation that creates real momentum for our customers' success."

Access a copy of the report, here. For more information on how the ScienceLogic AI Platform and Skylar AI suite of advanced AI capabilities support self-managing systems and autonomous operations, visit: https://sciencelogic.com/.

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic empowers intelligent, automated operations and comprehensive observability, freeing up time and resources, and driving business outcomes with actionable insights. The ScienceLogic AI Platform sees broadly across clouds and on-premises, enabling business service visibility with relationship mapping, and workflow automation to eliminate manual tasks. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, ScienceLogic's technology has been proven for scale by the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and government agencies. Sciencelogic.com.

