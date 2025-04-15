The new utility-scale battery energy storage features 565 Ah cells and delivers a rated capacity of 6. 017 MWh with a typical discharge duration of four hours. From ESS News At the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE2025) on April 10, TrinaStorage, the energy storage arm of Trina Solar, unveiled its latest-generation Elementa 3 liquid-cooled energy storage system, drawing wide attention from industry attendees. The Elementa 3 system features high-performance 565 Ah battery cells and delivers a rated capacity of 6. 017 MWh with a typical discharge duration of four hours. ...

