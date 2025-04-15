The Jito Foundation Becomes a Platinum Sponsor of the Los Angeles Mad Drops Major League Pickleball Team

Jito, a core infrastructure protocol powering economic activity on the Solana blockchain, is proud to announce its partnership as a Platinum Sponsor for the Los Angeles Mad Drops Major League Pickleball ("MLP") team starting in the upcoming 2025 season. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone as the Jito Foundation aligns with one of the most dynamic teams in the rapidly growing sport of pickleball.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Mad Drops, a team that's helping lead one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States," said Brian Smith, Head of the Jito Foundation. "Pickleball's rise mirrors the story of crypto, an underdog movement challenging the status quo. At Jito, we're building core infrastructure for Solana in the same spirit: fast, accessible, and designed to scale with the future."

The Los Angeles Mad Drops have agreed to a multi-year deal that grants the Jito Foundation front-of-jersey sponsor rights, placing the brand at the forefront of the team's identity. This partnership is set to amplify the protocol's visibility across all team events and media platforms, including on-team uniforms, digital activations, and exclusive fan experiences. The agreement reflects the Jito Foundation's commitment to supporting sports, community engagement, and the growing pickleball community.

In a highly anticipated reveal, the Los Angeles Mad Drops will unveil their new jerseys featuring the Jito Foundation's logo at an exclusive event in Miami on April 21, 2025. This event will be timed to coincide with the start of the 2025 MLP season in Orlando, showcasing the exciting new chapter for both the team and its partners.

The Los Angeles Mad Drops have quickly become a fan favorite within the MLP, attracting top-tier talent and a dedicated following. With this sponsorship, the Jito Foundation will amplify its brand presence across a variety of platforms, bringing its products to millions of pickleball fans both at games and through digital and social media campaigns.

"The Los Angeles Mad Drops are excited to welcome the Jito Foundation as our Platinum Sponsor," said Athena Trouillot, General Manager and the Coach of the Mad Drops. "This partnership will help us continue to elevate the team, deliver unforgettable fan experiences, and further establish pickleball as one of the most exciting sports in the country."

About Jito Foundation:

The Jito Foundation coordinates ecosystem activities and accelerates the adoption of Jito's innovative technologies under the direction of the Jito DAO. By driving governance proposals, distributing grants, and forging strategic partnerships, the Foundation empowers stakeholders to shape the future of Jito's decentralized infrastructures. Through transparent, community-driven initiatives, the Jito Foundation ensures the sustained growth and resilience of Solana's DeFi ecosystem, benefiting validators, stakers, and the broader community. Learn more at jito.network.

About Los Angeles Mad Drops:

The Los Angeles Mad Drops are a premier team in Major League Pickleball, known for their fast-paced, action-packed games and commitment to excellence on the court. Founded in 2022, the team is run by one of the only entirely-female front offices in all of sports. The ownership group is helmed by Good Alpha Industries and includes Drew Brees, Josh Allen, Jayson Tatum, Haley Jones, Ryan Serhant and many others. The team represents the city of Los Angeles and is dedicated to growing the sport of pickleball through community involvement and high-level competition. Learn more and follow along at the Mad Drops official website.

About Major League Pickleball:

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the world's best athletes across 22 teams, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading professional pickleball organizations under a single entity. For more information on MLP, visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

