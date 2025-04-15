Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Jeff Varey, Head, Wealth Management Equity Trading, RBC Dominion Securities along with his team and members of Camp Quality, joined by Paul Dimtsis, Director, Client Relationship Management, Equity Trading, TMX Group, to open the market to promote the Bay Street Kicks Kids' Cancer soccer tournament in order to support children with cancer and help send them to transformative summer camps across Canada.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiTA4K0hyJI

Camp Quality Canada provides year-round, inclusive programs for children with cancer and blood disorders, offering fun camp adventures that support the entire family across Canada. Camp Quality Canada believes the joy of camp and the healing power of laughter help children and families build strength, resilience, and lasting connections as they navigate their journey with childhood cancer and blood disorders.

Bay Street Kicks Kids' Cancer (BSK) is Toronto's largest corporate soccer tournament, raising essential funds to support regional Camp Quality locations across the country. It's a fun and impactful day on the field where teams compete, connect with fellow Toronto professionals, and rally together to make a difference for kids affected by cancer.

RBC Dominion Securities directly serves over 500,000 affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients across Canada with full-service investment management, wealth planning and banking solutions. RBC Dominion Securities is one of the largest wealth management firms in the country, backed by Canada's leading financial institution with more than 2,000 advisors. For more information, please visit RBC Dominion Securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248555

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange