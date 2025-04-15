Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US1407552082 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 15.04.2025 US1407553072 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 16.04.2025 Tausch 3:1
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|4,600
|4,620
|07:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:41
|XFRA ISIN CHANGE
|Mo
|Cara Therapeutics kündigt Aktienzusammenlegung im Verhältnis 1:3 an
|Mo
|Cara Therapeutics, Inc.: Cara Therapeutics Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split in Connection with the Proposed Merger with Tvardi Therapeutics
|STAMFORD, Conn., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA) (the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved a 1-for-3 reverse...
|Fr
|Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - 8-K, Current Report
|01.04.
|Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - 8-K, Current Report
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CARA THERAPEUTICS INC
|4,610
|-100,00 %