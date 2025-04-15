duPont REGISTRY Group Launches Luxury Car Club - a New Era of Automotive Access and Elite Experiences

duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, is proud to announce the launch of Luxury Car Club -a groundbreaking new venture set to redefine how ultra-high-net-worth individuals engage with the world's most exclusive automobiles. Designed for affluent clients who prioritize access over ownership, Luxury Car Club caters to celebrities, entrepreneurs, professional athletes, and elite travelers.

Far more than a traditional car rental service, Luxury Car Club is a fully realized lifestyle brand. It offers members white-glove access to an extraordinary fleet of vehicles through a sophisticated, club-based model. By replacing outdated exotic rental concepts with a curated membership experience, Luxury Car Club delivers the future of luxury mobility-defined by exclusivity, convenience, and unforgettable moments behind the wheel.

Members can access a premier collection of supercars and exotics from Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Porsche, along with ultra-luxury marques like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Maybach, and G-Wagon. Specialty offerings include Mansory-built customs and armored or bulletproof SUVs.

With tiered membership levels (Local, Regional, and National), members enjoy seamless access to vehicles, exclusive events, destination rallies, and curated driving experiences. Top-tier members will receive privileged access to hypercars and ultra-limited offerings. Backed by the iconic duPont REGISTRY Group, the club benefits from unmatched industry credibility, national reach, unified fleet operations, and premium concierge service.

"Luxury Car Club was created for those who demand more than transportation-they crave an experience," said Dean Ben, CEO of Luxury Car Club. "We're not just offering access to the world's rarest and most powerful vehicles-we're building a new standard of luxury lifestyle through personalized service, exclusive events, and unforgettable moments behind the wheel."

Launching initially in over 15 major U.S. cities-including Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Scottsdale, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, the Carolinas, New Orleans, Nashville, and Boston-Luxury Car Club has powerful plans for further expansion.

"We are very excited about this new venture as it is a natural fit for our luxury lifestyle ecosystem and consumer base," said Jeremy Vander Velde, duPont REGISTRY Group's Chief Operating Officer. "Combining the brand's expansive access to rare sought-after luxury, exotic and hypercar inventory along with a national footprint of operations will supercharge the Luxury Car Club."

For those who expect more than just a drive, Luxury Car Club offers a passport to the pinnacle of automotive indulgence.

About duPont REGISTRY Group

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont Registry , Canossa Events , Cavallino , Supercar Owners Circle , Petrolicious , FerrariChat and Sotheby's Motorsport .

