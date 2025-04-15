Foundation Software's CONVERGE25 Empowers Contractors With Education

Foundation Software, the leading provider of construction software and services, is excited to announce the return of CONVERGE25, its all-user conference that brings together clients, industry leaders and product experts for four days of education, collaboration and networking, Oct. 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CONVERGE25 offers attendees a packed schedule featuring hands-on educational sessions, engaging keynote presentations (including one from economic thought leader Dr. Anirban Basu!), a Vendor Pavilion showcasing industry innovators and numerous opportunities to connect with peers and product experts, and even a support bullpen, where clients can address any current issues they are having one-on-one with a member of support.

Plus, attendees will have the chance to enjoy all Vegas has to offer - nightlife, beaches, local entertainment and some surprise perks that will be revealed closer to the event!

With over 1,000 attendees expected, we'll see representatives and users of Foundation's entire product suite including FOUNDATION®, Payroll4Construction, The EDGE®, McCormick, WorkMax and HQSuite.

"This event is all about bringing our users together to learn, share ideas and make meaningful connections," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "As our company continues to grow, we want to ensure that users get the most out of their software. At CONVERGE, we're not just providing education - we're also sharing our roadmap for the future of Foundation Software and receiving client feedback. This collaboration ensures we continue delivering solutions that meet their needs."

Clients can take advantage of early bird registration pricing through July 18, 2025.

For more details and to register, visit us here.

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire