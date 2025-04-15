Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2025 17:26 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Foundation Software's CONVERGE25 Empowers Contractors With Education

Finanznachrichten News

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2025 / Foundation Software, the leading provider of construction software and services, is excited to announce the return of CONVERGE25, its all-user conference that brings together clients, industry leaders and product experts for four days of education, collaboration and networking, Oct. 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CONVERGE25 offers attendees a packed schedule featuring hands-on educational sessions, engaging keynote presentations (including one from economic thought leader Dr. Anirban Basu!), a Vendor Pavilion showcasing industry innovators and numerous opportunities to connect with peers and product experts, and even a support bullpen, where clients can address any current issues they are having one-on-one with a member of support.

Plus, attendees will have the chance to enjoy all Vegas has to offer - nightlife, beaches, local entertainment and some surprise perks that will be revealed closer to the event!

With over 1,000 attendees expected, we'll see representatives and users of Foundation's entire product suite including FOUNDATION®, Payroll4Construction, The EDGE®, McCormick, WorkMax and HQSuite.

"This event is all about bringing our users together to learn, share ideas and make meaningful connections," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "As our company continues to grow, we want to ensure that users get the most out of their software. At CONVERGE, we're not just providing education - we're also sharing our roadmap for the future of Foundation Software and receiving client feedback. This collaboration ensures we continue delivering solutions that meet their needs."

Clients can take advantage of early bird registration pricing through July 18, 2025.

For more details and to register, visit us here.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.