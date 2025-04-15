Action Against Hunger: Sudan: Two Years of Armed Conflict and the World's First Famine in Seven Years

Published by Action Against Hunger.

Today marks two years since the beginning of the armed conflict in Sudan, which has escalated into one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, with 30.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. The Famine Review Committee of the IPC system evaluated in August 2024 that Zamzam camp in North Darfur reached the famine threshold, making it the first formal declaration of famine in more than seven years. Now, 26 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity in Sudan.

An estimated 12.1 million women and girls in Sudan need support against gender-based and sexual violence, but access to medical and psychosocial care is limited due to the ongoing conflict. Women and girls are especially likely to be displaced from their homes to escape threats of such violence and, in 2024, they represented over 50% of Sudan's refugees.

Conflict-related challenges have inhibited humanitarian organizations' ability to reach populations in need. "It has become very difficult to work in Sudan. We are worse off than yesterday, but we will continue to work to make the situation better," says Action Against Hunger's regional head for Africa, Paloma Martin de Miguel. Action Against Hunger reminds all parties to the conflict that prevention of sufficient food aid delivery, including attacks on food production and distribution infrastructure, are in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2417, which should be respected.

Action Against Hunger has been present in Sudan since 2018 and has scaled up efforts to address this unprecedented humanitarian crisis. From April 2023 to December 2024, Action Against Hunger's teams supported 816,943 people with health and nutrition supplies in 15 locations across Blue Nile, Central Darfur, Red Sea, South Kordofan and White Nile. Interventions such as protection measures and medical and psychosocial support were provided to 11,953 people affected by gender-based violence.

Action Against Hunger urges the following actions to be taken immediately

That all parties to the conflict take urgent action to stem the humanitarian crisis in Sudan by refraining from attacking, looting or damaging infrastructure essential to the safety of the population such as markets, agricultural or livestock lands, and hospitals.

That there be accountability for human rights violations, particularly the reported incidents of gender and sexual based violence committed against women and girls, and that protection measures be strengthened to prevent further atrocities.

That the international community and humanitarian actors mobilize urgent aid, as the situation is critical and requires an immediate response.

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 59 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

