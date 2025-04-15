PowerChina has scrapped its 51 GW solar module tender for 2025 due to the impact of policy shifts on procurement needs. The tender, which began in November 2024, attracted 58 bids, with average quotes of CNY 0. 68 ($0. 093)/W for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules and CNY 0. 773/W for heterojunction (HJT) modules. Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) has canceled its 51 GW solar module framework procurement round for 2025 because changes in Chinese renewable energy policies have affected its purchasing requirements. In an April 9 statement, the company said bidders could ...

