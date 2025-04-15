CACI: Profiles of Good Character: Spotlighting Civic Steward De Borah Grant

For CACI's De Borah Grant, defying the odds is nothing new.

CACI Functional Consultant De Borah Grant

In middle school, she was an avid member of an engineering club and took home top honors in an essay contest sponsored by a local sorority chapter. She graduated high school at 16 and went on to become the first in her family to earn a college degree.

Now, as a much-respected leader in her field, Grant devotes much of her time to investing back into communities like the one she grew up in.

"I want young people to know that they too can soar. I want to be a beacon of hope for those who, like me, might not have been expected to reach this point," she said. "I want to show others that by fighting against the odds, they too can find a path to success with the right roadmap and resources."

Grant's journey wasn't easy. She balanced her full-time studies with three jobs while at Baltimore's Morgan State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in computer information systems.

"I initially had no clear direction for my career or why I was attending college," she shared. "I just knew I wanted to create a foundation for growth and achievement, striving to reach the full potential I believed was possible for me."

After graduation, she worked as a data processing analyst at the University of Maryland's Women, Infants & Children program. Because of her own roots, she related to the clients she served, and that connection made her even more passionate about the job.

She joined CACI in 2022, bringing with her two decades of dedicated IT project management experience. In her current role as a functional consultant, she supports IT solutions on a global scale and works alongside CACI leadership to deliver positive outcomes to a range of government defense and intelligence customers.

Her dedication to giving back has a natural outlet at CACI. She regularly volunteers with CACI Cares, the company's philanthropic program, supporting events like the Navy League Sea-Air-Space STEM expo, which inspires students to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). She also participates in the program's charity walks, career fairs, and veteran-focused initiatives including Wreaths Across America.

Grant is also a champion for the next generation of STEM leaders. Her various volunteer efforts and speaking engagements reflect a profound dedication to paving the way for others through guidance, education, and support. Outside the office, she can be found working with multiple youth development organizations by providing workshops and mentorship.

"People often ask me when I find time to rest, given my involvement in so many organizations," she said. "My response is always the same-I'll have plenty of time to rest when my purpose on this earth is fulfilled."

Grant has earned several honors for her professional work and community outreach, including recognition from the Department of Justice. In February, she received an Outstanding Achievement Award at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Global Competitiveness Conference for her determination to serving the STEM community. Most recently, De Borah was honored with the 2025 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award-a prestigious program that recognizes exemplary individuals who have contributed more than 4,000 hours of volunteer public service.

CACI's culture, rooted in ethics and integrity, not only drives its progress but also empowers its workforce to make an impact beyond their daily roles. By fostering an environment of independence and trust, CACI enables employees to excel both in their careers and in their communities. The company ensures that its employees feel supported in their pursuits and recognized for their contributions-values that deeply resonate with Grant.

"CACI cultivates an accessible, supportive culture where every team member is encouraged to grow and give back," she said. "Our corporate social responsibility efforts and outreach reflect CACI's investment in its people-empowering individuals to live their values and make meaningful contributions, which I believe are the keys to success."

