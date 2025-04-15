Service Direct Harnesses AI to Enhance Quality Check for Maximized Call Quality

This Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence Upgrade Delivers a 300% Improvement in Misaligned Call Detection and Helps Service Direct Set a New Standard in Pay-Per-Call Lead Generation

Service Direct is excited to highlight ongoing improvements in its Quality Check feature made possible through artificial intelligence. These AI-powered, human-backed enhancements create a seamless experience, ensuring clients can prioritize valuable, serviceable calls. With integrated artificial intelligence, Quality Check automatically detects and filters out misaligned opportunities, saving clients time by not having to submit these calls for quality review.

Service Direct Quality Check Powered by Artificial Intelligence

This upgrade represents a major leap forward in quality assurance. By leveraging AI to transcribe and analyze calls in real time, Quality Check automatically identifies and advances non-billable calls for QA verification in our top client-submitted scenarios, such as spam calls, wrong numbers, job seekers, and out-of-service area requests. Since its launch, this technology has analyzed over 80,000 calls with a 300% increase in identifying misaligned opportunities before client submission, significantly reducing manual rework.

Here's what this breakthrough means for Service Direct clients:

Faster, Hands-Off Lead Management: AI detects and flags non-billable leads automatically, significantly reducing client-lead review efforts.

Near 100% Accuracy in Key Areas: Job seekers and spam calls are identified by Automated Call Intelligence with over 99% accuracy.

High Levels of Transparency and Trust: Enhancing Quality Check continues our commitment to delivering key insights and leading the industry in transparency around lead quality and performance.

"Leveraging AI in our Quality Check process has dramatically improved lead accuracy, minimizing client rework," said Quality Assurance Manager Alycia Cameron. "We're committed to continually enhancing our technology, empowering our clients to focus on their core business with confidence."

With this groundbreaking advancement, Service Direct continues to set new standards in Pay-Per-Call Lead Generation, ensuring businesses can focus on connecting with high-value customers - not filtering through misaligned calls.

Learn More About Quality Check Enhanced With Call Intelligence: https://blog.servicedirect.com/quality-check-powered-by-AI

About Service Direct

Service Direct is a premier pay-per-call platform dedicated to connecting local service businesses with high-quality, consumer-initiated calls. With innovative tools and a commitment to transparency and quality, Service Direct empowers both businesses and affiliates to achieve their growth goals.

