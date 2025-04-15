Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital and Overland Group Break Ground on Peoria Gateway

A Premier Multifamily Development in the Heart of Peoria, AZ

Viking Capital, in partnership with Overland Group, is pleased to announce the official groundbreaking ceremony for Peoria Gateway. This dynamic new multifamily development will elevate luxury living in the fast-growing West Valley region.

Scheduled for May 28, 2025, the event will welcome city officials, community leaders, and project partners to the future site of this thoughtfully designed 336-unit luxury apartment community. With sleek modern architecture, resort-style amenities, and smart home technology, Peoria Gateway is positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality housing in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

"Breaking ground on Peoria Gateway marks more than the start of construction-it represents our shared vision for building vibrant, future-forward communities," said Vikram Raya, CEO and Co-Founder of Viking Capital. "We're proud to collaborate with Overland Group on this transformative project and to support the continued growth of Peoria."

Strategically located near Loop 101 and significant retail, healthcare, and employment hubs, Peoria Gateway will offer residents convenience and lifestyle excellence. Construction is slated for completion in 20 months, with pre-leasing expected to begin in month 14.

The project is a key milestone in Viking Capital's mission to create investment opportunities that deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns while positively impacting local communities.

"This isn't just about developing apartments-it's about designing a place where people truly want to live," added Michael Holeman, Development and Finance Lead at Overland Group. "Peoria Gateway will set a new standard for multifamily living in the West Valley."

For media inquiries, event attendance, development updates, or investment information, please visit: https://go.vikingcapllc.com/org-peoria

SOURCE: Viking Capital Investments LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire