15.04.2025
Trust Consulting Services, Inc.: Trust Consulting Services CEO James Radford Wins Prestigious 2025 TITAN Gold Business Award for Technology Executive of the Year

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2025 / Trust Consulting Services is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, James Radford, has been named the recipient of the 2025 TITAN Gold Business Award in the category of Technology Executive of the Year.

The TITAN Gold Business Awards honor outstanding business leaders worldwide who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and transformative impact within their industries. This esteemed recognition highlights Mr. Radford's visionary leadership, dedication to technological advancement, and commitment to driving innovation in the government contracting sector.

Under Mr. Radford's guidance, Trust Consulting Services has significantly expanded its technological capabilities, delivering innovative and effective IT solutions to numerous federal clients. His leadership has propelled the company into a leading position within the technology services sector, setting new standards for excellence and operational efficiency.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition," said James Radford. "This award is a reflection of the incredible dedication and innovation of the entire team at Trust Consulting Services. I am proud to lead such talented professionals who consistently strive to exceed expectations."

The TITAN Business Awards celebrate the achievements of visionaries who push boundaries and inspire excellence in the global business community. Mr. Radford's recognition as Technology Executive of the Year underscores his significant contributions to both Trust Consulting Services and the broader technology landscape.

For additional information about Trust Consulting Services and its innovative technology solutions, please visit www.trustconsultingservices.com.

Media Contact: Patton Hunnicutt, Marketing, pattonh@tcsservices.net

SOURCE: Trust Consulting Services, Inc.



