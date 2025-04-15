Planet Technology USA: The PlanetechUSA IMS-6325-5 L3 DIN-Rail Industrial Ethernet Switch

Scalable, Reliable, Advanced, and Hot-Swappable for Flexible Networks

Planet Technology USA (PlanetechUSA), a division of Versa Technology that supplies cost-effective, last-mile Power over Ethernet (PoE) networking solutions, today announced the release of the IMS-6325-5, a high-performance switch offering five interchangeable modules to accommodate an array of Industrial networking needs with features like 10/100/1000BASE-T and Gigabit SFP fiber.

The IMS-6325-5 switch chassis allows IT professionals to combine up to five reusable modules in a rugged industrial design. With high-speed SPF+ ports and advanced Layer 3, this Ethernet switch optimizes network traffic management across complex environments leveraging dynamic IPv6/IPv4 routing protocols (OSPFv2/v3 and RIPv2). ITU-G.8032 ERPS Ring technology for sub-10ms recovery ensures a resilient network backbone with precision timing support and robust cybersecurity. The IMS-6325-5 provides secure operation in temperatures from -40 to 75 degrees Celsius.

IMS-6325-5 Capabilities

Seamless Network Expansion with Modular Flexibility-IMS-6325-5's modules support seamless integration of various port types within a single chassis, minimizing the need for additional switches. They are easy to install and configure and ideal for industrial environments. Modules include IMS-4S and IMS-4T .

Compact and Resilient Design for Extreme Industrial Environments-The IP30-rated, ruggedized chassis supports DIN-rail and wall-mount installation, ensuring secure positioning in various industrial settings.

High-speed 10G SFP+ Ports for Advanced Connectivity-The IMS-6325-5 includes four 10G SFP+ slots on its fixed module, supporting 10GBASE-SR/LR, 2500BASE-X, and 1000BASE-SX/LX transceivers. The switch is ideal for data-intensive applications, like video surveillance and data centers.

Robust Layer 2 Features-VLAN tagging with 802.1Q allows for secure and segmented traffic within networks and advanced VLAN types like Q-in-Q tunneling and MAC-based VLAN. Other traffic management capabilities include Link Aggregation, traffic prioritization, and rate limiting on a per-port basis.

IPv6/IPv4 Dual Stack-ensures compatibility with legacy and modern IP networks for evolving network infrastructures.

Advanced Layer 3 Routing Support-enables efficient traffic management and flexible network routing across diverse environments for up to 128 VLAN interfaces and 4K routing entries, optimizing data flow.

Comprehensive Cybersecurity for Secure and Controlled Network Access-Advanced Access Control Lists (ACLs) supporting Layers 2, 3, and 4, allow for precise traffic filtering based on MAC addresses, IP addresses, and protocols. The switch supports IEEE 802.1X port-based authentication, IP-MAC port binding, and MAC filtering for enhanced access control.

Proactive Fault Alarm for Enhanced Network Reliability-The IMS-6325-5's Fault Alarm feature monitors power and port failures, triggering alerts when issues arise to minimize downtime swiftly.

Learn more about Planet Technology USA 's networking solutions by following us on Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

# # #

Contact Information

Joe Williams

Director

sales@planetechusa.com

(909) 591-8891

SOURCE: Planet Technology USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire