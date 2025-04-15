Fast Growing Fragrance Du Bois Experiences the Sweet Smell of Success

Luxury fragrance house Fragrance Du Bois is now one of the fastest-growing brands in the luxury niche fragrance sector, driven by its iconic scents and distinctive style which resonate with consumers worldwide in search of their signature fragrance.

Founded in Paris in 2013, Fragrance Du Bois has more than tripled its global sales over the past three years. In the UK, growth has been particularly remarkable, following the brand's decision to take control of its own sales in March 2024, transitioning from a UK distributor. This strategic move has resulted in a sales increase of over 600% in under a year across Harrods, Selfridges, and Harvey Nichols, with further expansion into Fenwick and leading independent retailers.

"Globally, our sales are growing rapidly - and exponentially in some markets," said Jonnie Swarbrick, Founder and Creative Director. "This is fantastic for the brand, as it allows us to connect with more people in person and showcase the quality and diversity of our fragrances. Today's consumers are moving away from the mainstream and seeking unique, signature scents that set them apart - like our first female fragrance, Sirène, which has become a No.1 bestseller and a phenomenal success in nearly every store and market. People no longer want to smell like everyone else - they want to express their individuality and embrace their own identity."

OK! magazine recently reviewed the brand's first male fragrance, Lucius, stating: "Fragrance Du Bois have launched their first male-focused fragrance, Lucius, and it might just be the new 'it scent' for men. Our team fragrance expert caught a whiff of it in Harvey Nichols last week and has been thinking about it ever since." Lucius arrives in the US and South America later this month.

In 2025, Fragrance Du Bois has entered new markets including China, Peru, The Dominican Republic and Indonesia, while maintaining strong momentum across Europe, the Middle East, the USA, and South America. Expansion plans include new openings at Saks and Neiman Marcus in the US, continued growth with Globus in Switzerland, and an enhanced partnership with Breuninger department stores in Germany.

In the United States Fragrance Du Bois has invested in corporate offices and a second US warehouse in central Miami on Biscayne Boulevard, strategically positioned to service both North and South America and provide same-day despatches to our department store partners across the country including flagship stores which start opening in 2025.

Jonnie Swarbrick - "Currently we are working on one of our most exciting projects yet developing a unique collection specifically and exclusively for the US and South American markets and the continent's fragrance lovers, I can't say too much just yet but this will be unique and something very special no other brand has done before for US consumers and will become a focal point for our flagship US partners and our own flagship boutiques in the US."

Fragrance Du Bois was founded in 2013 by Jonnie Swarbrick and a dedicated creative team, drawing inspiration from traditional French perfumery while embracing a bold, modern and disruptive vision, collaborating with a growing collective of master perfumers.

