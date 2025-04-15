Susie Lomelino: Dallas Law Firm Carpenter & Associates Builds Blueprint for Breakthrough 2025

Firm Relocates Headquarters and Opens New Satellite Office

Carpenter & Associates (carplawfirm.com), one of North Texas's fastest growing full service law firms, has announced recent moves to support projected growth in 2025, including a new location for the firm's headquarters office and the opening of a new office in Garland, Texas.

Founder & Managing Attorney, Dr. Joshua Carpenter

Dr. Joshua Carpenter, Founder and Managing Attorney at Dallas-based law firm, Carpenter & Associates

Earlier this year, the firm re-located all headquarters staff into new office space at 7920 Belt Line Road, Suite 1100, Dallas, TX 75254 (Belt Line and Coit Rd.) At more than 16,000 square feet, the new office space is more than twice the space of the previous lease to accommodate the growth of professional staff anticipated in the short term.

"Our motto is 'There's no second place in litigation,' and that passion and commitment resonate with our clients - that's why nearly two thirds of our business come from referrals by satisfied clients," said the firm's founder, Dr. Joshua Carpenter. "Our growth was significant in 2024, and we are anticipating that 2025 should be even more robust."

Carpenter & Associates also has opened a new satellite office in Garland, Texas, joining satellite offices in Paris, Texas and Scottsdale, Arizona. "We know the Garland location will be a strong extension of Dallas operations. With an increasing need for immigration and family law services, we are making it more convenient for clients in the Garland region to meet with our attorneys," said Dr. Carpenter. The Garland office will be open six days a week (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-Noon) to accommodate clients.

ABOUT CARPENTER & ASSOCIATES

Carpenter & Associates (C&A) was founded in 2004 by Joshua Carpenter, (JD, MBA, PhD), who has served continuously as the Managing Attorney. Headquartered in Dallas with expansion offices in Garland, Texas; Paris, Texas; and Scottsdale, Arizona, C&A offers a wide range of legal services such as business law, including corporate formation, dissolution, creating and enforcing contracts, all phases and levels of litigation, and transactions; real estate law, including property transactions, such as buying, selling, leasing, liens, and property disputes; family law that deals with legal issues related to marriage, divorce, child custody, child support, and spousal support; financial law, encompassing a broad range of financial matters, involving debt collections, bankruptcy, probate and estate, estate planning, wealth management and investment law; and general counsel services.

For more information, visit www.carplawfirm.com.

SOURCE: Susie Lomelino

