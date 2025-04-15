Chief Launches to Help SaaS Companies Simplify Scale With AI, Raises $3.3M in Pre-Seed Funding

Chief turns real-time data into action, helping SaaS teams forecast accurately, move faster, and execute with confidence.

Chief, a new Predictive Platform for growth-stage B2B SaaS companies, today announces its public launch and $3.3M in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Dundee Venture Capital, with participation from Deepwater Asset Management, York IE, Upstream Ventures, Service Provider Capital, Monsoon Ventures, and strategic angels including operators from Google, Meta, Yahoo!, Snapchat, and eVisit.

Chief was built to solve one of the most persistent problems in SaaS: operators are drowning in data but starved for clarity. In conversations with over 80 founders and executives at companies ranging from $7M to $600M+ ARR, one theme kept emerging: decisions are being made based on outdated, disconnected dashboards. Forecasts are fuzzy, execution is reactive, and insights often arrive too late to matter.

"Dashboards aren't the answer," said Bret Larsen, CEO and Founder of Chief. "They're historical and disconnected - built for reporting, not decision-making. Operators need tools that help them act in the moment. That's why we built Chief: to turn operational data into real-time, AI-powered insight and action."

Chief combines classical machine learning, generative AI, and a company-specific context library to create proactive agents trained on each business. These agents monitor operations, surface insights, recommend actions, and ensure follow-through in real time.

The platform is designed for enterprise and growth-stage SaaS companies experiencing the operational drag of scale. Whether it's CEOs struggling with forecast confidence, COOs managing cross-functional complexity, CROs dealing with deal slippage, or CFOs stuck in post-mortems - Chief gives every team access to the context they need to move fast and stay aligned.

Chief delivers:

Proactive insight into what's working, what's breaking, and what's about to - across Sales, CS, Product, Marketing, and Finance

Real-time answers to critical questions - without bouncing between dashboards or waiting on analysts

Forecasting that works , from pipeline and churn to spend and margin - with full traceability

Early detection of risks and opportunities - so teams can act, not just react

Execution tracking to ensure actions are assigned, owned, and completed

A single operational source of truth - contextualized for the business and powered by AI

Early design partners - SaaS companies from $10M to $300M+ ARR - are already seeing value, gaining sharper insight into operational bottlenecks and opportunities.

"We're building the infrastructure for operational intelligence," said Jon Daniels, Co-Founder and CTO. "Chief isn't just surfacing insights - it's helping teams make better decisions, faster, and with full accountability."

Chief's founding team brings deep SaaS and AI expertise. CEO Bret Larsen previously founded eVisit, backed by Goldman Sachs and used by the largest U.S. health systems. The team includes alumni from Google, Meta, Amazon, and DigiCert, and advisors to brands like Netflix and Tableau.

About Chief

Chief is the first Predictive Operations Platform for growth-stage SaaS companies. We help operators anticipate what's coming, take action faster, and drive execution with clarity and control. Learn more at getchief.com.

