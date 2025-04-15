Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Dr. Stacy Ellis, a licensed Clinical Psychologist, executive coach and founder of Forward Focus Coaching & Wellness, announces the expansion of her coaching practice to meet the growing demand for strategic support among executives, leaders, and high-performing professionals. This initiative is designed to provide structured coaching that enhances leadership effectiveness, optimizes performance, and promotes sustainable well-being.

With years of experience working with high-achieving individuals, Dr. Ellis has observed a consistent pattern-many professionals excel in their roles but privately struggle with burnout, imposter syndrome, and the pressures of maintaining high performance. In response, Forward Focus Coaching & Wellness bridges the gap between professional success and personal well-being by offering executive coaching, wellness coaching, and an integrated approach that combines both.







(In Frame: Dr. Stacy Ellis, Founder & CEO of Forward Focus Coaching & Wellness)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11599/248566_5761d141442b1bc8_001full.jpg

"Executives and leaders often operate in high-stakes environments where the pressure to perform can take a significant toll on their well-being," said Dr. Stacy Ellis, Founder & CEO of Forward Focus Coaching & Wellness. "My coaching approach is designed to provide professionals with the support they need to enhance their leadership capabilities while maintaining the mental and physical resilience required for long-term success."

Strategic Coaching for Executives, Leaders, Managers, Entrepreneurs, and Rising Talent

Dr. Ellis offers a range of coaching services tailored to support professionals at various career stages across multiple industries:

Executive Coaching - Focused on leadership development, communication skills, and optimizing performance. Clients work on overcoming barriers to success while developing strategies for sustained professional growth.

- Focused on leadership development, communication skills, and optimizing performance. Clients work on overcoming barriers to success while developing strategies for sustained professional growth. Wellness Coaching - Designed for individuals seeking to improve stress management, resilience, and overall well-being. This approach supports professionals in maintaining energy levels, improving mental clarity, and achieving a healthier work-life balance.

- Designed for individuals seeking to improve stress management, resilience, and overall well-being. This approach supports professionals in maintaining energy levels, improving mental clarity, and achieving a healthier work-life balance. Executive Coaching with a Wellness Component - A comprehensive approach that integrates leadership development with wellness strategies. This model acknowledges the interconnectedness of personal well-being and professional effectiveness, ensuring long-term sustainability in high-pressure roles.

Dr. Ellis employs a structured coaching methodology that provides professionals with actionable insights to improve performance and navigate complex dynamics. Clients can expect to gain increased self-awareness, refine their leadership style, and develop tools to address professional challenges effectively. Unlike traditional therapy, which often focuses on past experiences, her coaching is forward-focused, emphasizing strategy, execution, and sustainable growth.

As more professionals seek personalized performance support, Forward Focus Coaching & Wellness is well-positioned to support executives, entrepreneurs, managers, and rising talent in achieving both professional excellence and personal fulfillment. The coaching services are designed to empower individuals with the skills and mindset necessary to thrive in competitive environments while maintaining a strong foundation of well-being.

Professionals interested in strengthening their leadership skills, performance, and well-being can connect with Dr. Stacy Ellis to explore personalized coaching solutions. Forward Focus Coaching & Wellness offers a complimentary 15-minute discovery call to assess individual goals and identify the best path forward.

To learn more or book a call, visit https://www.forwardfocuscw.com

About Forward Focus Coaching & Wellness:

Forward Focus Coaching & Wellness provides executive and wellness coaching services designed to help professionals enhance their leadership skills, optimize performance, and achieve sustainable success. The practice integrates coaching methodologies with a focus on both professional and personal development. Through structured, results-oriented coaching, Forward Focus Coaching & Wellness empowers leaders to navigate challenges with clarity, confidence, and resilience.



Forward Focus Coaching & Wellness Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11599/248566_5761d141442b1bc8_002full.jpg

About Dr. Stacy Ellis:

Dr. Stacy Ellis is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, executive coach, and health and wellness consultant specializing in leadership, performance, and personal development. She holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in Clinical Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology and a B.S. in Human Services from California State University, Fullerton. Dr. Ellis is also a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach, a Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach, and a Certified Clinical Trauma Professional. Her integrative approach helps professionals enhance leadership effectiveness, build resilience, and achieve sustainable success.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248566

SOURCE: Forward Focus Coaching & Wellness