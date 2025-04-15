International Olympic Committee: Research Highlights Italians' Strong Support for Olympic Values Ahead of Milano Cortina 2026

International Olympic Committee news

With one year to go until the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, new research from SWG commissioned by Coca-Cola Italy reveals that Italians see the Olympic Games as a powerful force for unity, inclusion and social change.

The study highlights the deep emotional connection Italians have with values such as respect, solidarity and perseverance - values that 8 out of 10 Italians say they support when cheering for athletes. Notably, 84 per cent of Italians believe that the Olympic values can promote social inclusion and help make sport a driver of change.

The study also highlights how the Olympic Games captivate Italians across all age groups, with 7 out of 10 following the event with passion and curiosity, including 65 per cent of those aged under 30.

The research findings underpin independent research conducted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which demonstrated that around five billion people followed the inspirational achievements of the Olympic athletes and the magic of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The independent research for Paris had also found that 78 per cent of the people believe the Olympic Games are more important than ever in today's world, and 75 per cent said the IOC was successful in Paris in bringing the world together in peaceful competition.

The Games in Paris also demonstrated the unprecedented global appeal of the Olympic Games and that the Olympic values truly resonate with younger generations. According to an independent brand tracker study conducted in September 2024, the relevance of the Olympic Games with Gen Z around the world is now higher than with the general population. The tracker also showed that Olympic values resonate particularly well with the younger generations.

IOC President Thomas Bach welcomed the new findings, emphasising the enduring significance of the Olympic values and the strength of the IOC's partnership with Coca-Cola, which began in 1928.

This research confirms once again that the Olympic values of respect, friendship and excellence have the power to unite and inspire people across generations and communities and resonate in particular with younger audiences. For nearly a century, the IOC and The Coca-Cola Company have shared a commitment to promoting these values and using sport as a force for good. With just one year to go until Milano Cortina 2026, we are thrilled to see the excitement building in Italy and the strong belief in the power of the Games to bring people together and drive positive change. Thomas Bach

A shared celebration

The survey indicates that 62 per cent of Italians say they feel proud to host Milano Cortina 2026, while also recognising that the event can strengthen the country's sense of unity, according to 59 per cent of respondents.

The research further highlights the Olympic Games as a moment of cultural enrichment and inspiration, with 72 per cent of Italians being encouraged by past editions to learn more about different sports, while 64 per cent have explored the history and traditions of other nations through the Games. The Paralympic Games are also playing a crucial role in raising awareness, particularly among younger generations - 66 per cent of Italians under 30 express a keen interest in the experiences of Paralympic athletes, both on and off the field.

The Olympic flame: A symbol of connection across Italy

The upcoming Olympic Torch Relay, set to begin in Rome on 6 December 2025, will bring the spirit of the Games to communities across Italy, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony in Milan on 6 February 2026. Two out of three Italians see the journey of the Olympic flame as an opportunity to connect people nationwide, reinforcing the inclusive spirit of the Games.

Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, highlighted the significance of The Coca-Cola Company's support and the unifying role of the Olympic flame.

The partnership between Milano Cortina 2026 and Coca-Cola is expressed through a fully collaborative relationship based on mutual trust. We have already shared many projects since the beginning of this journey, and the most significant one that sees us particularly united is definitely the journey of the flame, a symbol of cohesion of all Italian territories. Andrea Varnier

"Added to these is the study that, one year before the Games, offers a clear snapshot of the positive feeling Italians have about the event: so much enthusiasm, belonging, unity and pride. The research is therefore a key step in building the legacy that this great event will leave to the country and remain available for the next generations. We thank Coca-Cola, which, with its long experience in the Olympic world, shows its support, promotes the Italian Games and contributes significantly to their success," says Varnier.

Torchbearers will play a central role in this symbolic journey, with Italians expressing a strong desire to see ordinary people with extraordinary stories carrying the flame. Among the Among supporters, 21 per cent say they would like to be torchbearers themselves, seeing it as a moment of personal pride and a dream come true.

Sport as a unifying force for good

Presented at the Centre for American Studies in Rome as part of the Milano Cortina 2026 Cultural Olympiad programme, the research underscores the role of sport to foster unity and inclusion.

The research reaffirms the belief that sport extends beyond competition, serving as a tool for inclusion, education and overcoming differences. For many Italians, cheering is not just about supporting national athletes, but also about celebrating the values they represent. According to the study, 8 out of 10 Italians say they cheer for values such as respect, solidarity and perseverance, reinforcing the idea that the Olympic Games can play a crucial role in building a more inclusive society.

These values also shape Italians' perceptions of athletes, associating champions not only with skill and performance, but also with loyalty, sportsmanship and setting an example beyond the field of play.

As the countdown to Milano Cortina 2026 continues, this research highlights the excitement in the host nation of Italy and the enduring power of the Olympic values to inspire individuals and unite communities.

Methodological note

Survey by SWG: The Olympic Spirit of Italians. Values expressed as a percentage. Execution date: January 20-24, 2025. Method: CAWI survey on a nationally representative sample of 1,500 subjects aged 18-74.

