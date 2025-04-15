New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025. Datadog's AIOps solutions include Bits AI, Watchdog and Event Management.

As part of its evaluation, Datadog received the highest scores possible in the following criteria: innovation, log management, data governance and lineage, cloud and infrastructure, application performance management, service map maintenance, digital experience monitoring, incident/service disruption detection/mitigation, data-driven automation and remediation, and collaboration, knowledge sharing and enrichment.

According to the Forrester report, "Superior data governance and lineage positions Datadog well for continued growth, along with its Observability Graph to map relationships between Services." The report also added, "Clients seeking to drive efficiency and effectiveness through the convergence of their development and operations teams, with AI at its core, will find

Datadog to be the right partner."

"Organizations' tech stacks have become increasingly distributed and complex as they generate massive amounts of data. Datadog's AIOps capabilities make sense of this data by reducing noise so teams can direct their attention to the right places and take action on meaningful alerts," said Michael Whetten, VP of Product at Datadog. "By making AIOps a foundational part of our unified platform, Datadog helps DevOps teams accelerate decision making and operations to improve the performance, reliability and security of their applications."

A Forrester Wave is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace and is based on Forrester's analyses and opinions. A Wave uses a transparent methodology to compare the players in a software, hardware or services market to help end-user organizations make informed purchasing decisions.

The Forrester Wave: AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025 is now available to be accessed here: https://www.datadoghq.com/resources/forrester-wave-aiops-2025/. To learn more about Datadog's AIOps solutions, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/platform/bits-ai/.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

