Havas N.V. ("Havas" or the "Company") (AEX:HAVAS) today publishes its annual report for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Annual Report") and the agenda for its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "2025 AGM"), to be held on May 28, 2025, starting at 9:00 am CEST, at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam, Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, 1072 LH Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The 2024 Annual Report provides an overview of its businesses, the company's strengths and strategy, risks factors, and shareholder information, and its financial performance. In addition, the 2024 Annual Report includes the report of Non-Executive Directors and the audited consolidated and parent company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other information. Investors are invited to refer to the audited consolidated financial statements included in the 2024 Annual Report. The 2024 Annual Report has been filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (the AFM) and is available at www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/regulated-information in the ESEF and HTML format (European Single Electronic Format). A copy of the 2024 Annual Report in PDF format is also available at www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/regulated-information.



The agenda for the 2025 AGM and the documentation for the 2025 AGM are available at www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/2025-annual-general-meeting. On the agenda for the 2025 AGM are the advisory vote on the 2024 remuneration report, the adoption of the 2024 financial statements, the adoption of the proposed distribution of capital from the share premium reserve, the discharge of the Company's directors, the re-appointment of Deloitte as external auditor, the authorization of the Board as the competent body to repurchase and cancel own shares and to implement the contemplated reverse share split.

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with more than 23,000 people operating in over 100 markets and sharing one mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. To meet the needs of its clients, Havas has developed a seamlessly integrated strategy and operating system, Converged, fusing all its global expertise, tools and capabilities, to create, produce, and distribute real-time, optimized, and personalized marketing solutions at scale. With inspired human ideas at the heart of this unique model, supercharged by the latest data, technology and AI, the teams work together with agility and in perfect synergy within Havas Villages to provide clients with tailor-made solutions that support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace, that prioritizes the well-being and professional development of its talents. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause the Havas Group's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Please refer to Section 7.2, "Risk Factors" of the Annual Report of Havas N.V. for the year ended December 31, 2024 and available at www.havas.com for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the Havas Group's business and/or results of operations. Havas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

